Georgia State

WSAV-TV

WATCH: Tornado crosses Mississippi River near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands were left without power in Southeast Louisiana after a series of severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the Bayou State on Wednesday. This included one tornado caught on camera by Jacob Blouin. Blouin’s video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

