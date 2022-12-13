ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fmarion.edu

FMU graduates first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners

During Friday night’s Commencement exercises, Francis Marion University graduated its first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This program is the newest in a growing list of advanced healthcare offerings available at FMU. The degree coursework is designed to prepare advanced practice registered nurses to be psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners across the lifespan in acute and non-acute settings.
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
LAKE CITY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Knight sworn in as new chief deputy

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy in office. Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the SCSO’s new chief deputy on Monday after it was recently announced that former Chief Travis Harper was going back into retirement. “Finding someone...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion lottery player wins $200K on $5 ticket

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion lottery player won $200,000 on a $5 ticket, according to lottery officials. The winning Holiday Jackpot ticket was purchased at Quick Shop at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion, officials said. “I’m spending the fool out of my prize,” the winner said in a statement. Another winning $200,000 ticket […]
MARION, SC
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

