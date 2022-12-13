Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
Marlboro County High School Varsity teams played at South Florence
The Marlboro County High School Varsity Basketball teams played away on Monday at South Florence High School. South Florence Girls won against MCHS with a score of 71-39. The South Florence Boys won 50-46 against MCHS.
Darlington to receive $300K appropriation for economic, community development
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Darlington will receive $300,000 from the State of South Carolina Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Appropriations Act to help with economic and community development, according to City Manager John Payne. Sen. Gerald Malloy and Rep. Robert Williams helped secure the money for the city, according to Payne. “Last year, I […]
fmarion.edu
FMU graduates first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners
During Friday night’s Commencement exercises, Francis Marion University graduated its first class of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. This program is the newest in a growing list of advanced healthcare offerings available at FMU. The degree coursework is designed to prepare advanced practice registered nurses to be psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners across the lifespan in acute and non-acute settings.
WMBF
New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
Medical community mourns the loss of longtime Richmond County physician
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County medical community is mourning the loss of longtime Richmond County Internal Medicine physician Shilpesh P. Patel, M.D. Dr. Patel passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, after complications related to a sudden heart condition. Dr. Patel served the Richmond County community for more than 22...
WMBF
‘Makes my heart full’: Nearly 11,000 holiday wreaths for veterans laid at Florence National Cemetery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new record for holiday wreath donations was set Saturday during a ceremony for the Wreaths Across America campaign. Veterans buried at the Florence National Cemetery received their wreaths as those at the ceremony honored them. It also marked the first in-person ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WMBF
Deputies: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism. Deputies say Jevon Jeffries ran away after stabbing and cutting two people around 3 a.m. Monday. This is the second time he has run away in the last month and...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
Knight sworn in as new chief deputy
LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy in office. Bryan “BJ” Knight was sworn in as the SCSO’s new chief deputy on Monday after it was recently announced that former Chief Travis Harper was going back into retirement. “Finding someone...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
Marion lottery player wins $200K on $5 ticket
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion lottery player won $200,000 on a $5 ticket, according to lottery officials. The winning Holiday Jackpot ticket was purchased at Quick Shop at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion, officials said. “I’m spending the fool out of my prize,” the winner said in a statement. Another winning $200,000 ticket […]
WMBF
Coroner: Missing 66-year-old man found in water-filled ditch in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing man in Florence County ended in tragedy. Bansibhai Patel, 66, was reported missing Wednesday by his family members when he went for a walk on Wednesday morning but didn’t return home. His family told deputies he possibly suffered...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, […]
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
One killed in Williamsburg County crash involving tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers. A driver in a sedan […]
wpde.com
2 charged after shots fired into Darlington County home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a home Wednesday night in Darlington. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on Kant Avenue in reference to a report of someone shooting into a home. According to a...
wach.com
One dead after Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
