Read full article on original website
Related
Hanford Sentinel
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field in between,...
Hanford Sentinel
Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.
Comments / 0