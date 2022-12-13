ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hanford Sentinel

Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he's going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field in between,...
Hanford Sentinel

Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite loss

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Yassine Bounou stretched out his arm with everything he had, desperately trying to get something, anything, in the way of the ball. It was no use. France substitute Randal Kolo Muani had come on only seconds earlier and with his first touch assured the defending champions of a second straight World Cup final, putting an end to Morocco’s proud fight once and for all.

