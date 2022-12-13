ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A renowned psychiatrist was asked to name the biggest myth about suicide. His response is a must-read.

By Mark Shrayber
 5 days ago

This article originally appeared on 09.11.18


If you or someone you know is struggling, know that there are immediate resources available if you're in a crisis. There are many organizations to become familiar with, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline , the Crisis Text Line (text "HOME" to 741741), and the Trevor Project 866-488-7386.


Suicide is one of the hardest topics to discuss.

That's why so many of us have such a difficult time recognizing signs of suicidality or responding to them.

Add to that the myths we're told about suicide — " just talking about is dangerous ," for instance; or that people who are contemplating suicide always show outward signs — and it becomes even more difficult to navigate. Even as several high-profile celebrity passings , and rising suicide rates re-affirm that the discussion is now more important than ever.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, an expert took to Reddit to make the conversation just a little bit easier.

Dr. Tyler Black is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and the Medical Director of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Emergency Department at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, where he's worked with thousands of families during his nine-year tenure.

Aside from the work and research he does at the hospital, Black is passionate about educating others about the science of suicide. And because he knows that the world's got questions, he set up an " Ask Me Anything " to give people a chance to further their understanding of suicide in order to reduce its rates.

One question makes it clear we need to rethink how we view suicide.

When one user posed the question of what one misconception Black wants others to stop believing, the doctor dropped some real knowledge that does away with the belief that only those with serious mental health issues become suicidal:

Probably the biggest would be that suicide behaviour or thinking is only for people with mental illness. Risk factors and protective factors don't work like that. Just like all humans are at risk for heart attack (some, very very very low compared to most humans, some very very very high), all of us have various risk factors that push us towards suicidal thinking and protective factors that push us away. Mental illnesses add to our suffering but so do physical illnesses, stressors, bad news, poor sleep, etc etc. There are hundreds of risk and protective factors that all work in different directions to influence suicide risk.

This misconception, Black explained, allows us to ignore risk factors until they're at crisis levels. It also allows us to not think about suicide until a person shows outward dysfunction. But for many people, suicide isn't often predated by a long period of mental illness.

That's why it's so important for us to be aware of the emotional states of our friends and loved ones, check in on them regularly, and make an effort to be there for anyone we care about.

What can you do to help others? Show up.

One of Black's most important points is this: Often, we undervalue the impact we have in others' lives. We think that psychiatrists are the only ones who can help those who may be contemplating suicide, but as Black notes — mental health professionals are just one piece of the puzzle.

Recognizing that we have the ability to help others, only if it's just by listening, is a powerful way to let those we care about know they're not alone. So if you've been thinking about calling a friend who is struggling, or just saying hi to someone you haven't seen in a while — now's a good time to reach out. Of course, no one's expecting us to single-handedly change a person's entire outlook on life, but making contact can make a huge difference.



Comments / 13

CONVINCED
5d ago

In large I think something no Drs really consider much about suffering with desperation and anxiety is not a form of mental illness but is highly related to the drastic events and changes of society as a whole.everyone deals with it in some form or another from the stresses and strains of life events that go unnoticed also making people less responsive to it . not that no one cares but there's less time to care about others feelings and you personally brush off that moment that everyone keeps to themselves so communication suffers. depression could be from anything that won't bother one but will bother another of how everyone deals with diferent sensativitys to events in their lives and being unable to shake it off or not. life is different to everyone and everyone deals with life differently. there's no set way to understand life. who knew when we where born that you are not going to see life the same because there's no set book of how we all should be

Reply(3)
10
Robbin Tjepkes
4d ago

suicide has been something I have attempted and I should have been Dead but survived the first person I saw when I woke up was the Dr and all I could say was WHY did you not let me go and he said that God has a plan for me and lucky this isn't your time if I could just find that Dr again just to say thank you because lucky me I found someone that truly loves me and that was 40 yrs ago

Reply(1)
10
Whiskey River
4d ago

Well I knew better than to fall for the "must read" crap. Never have I ever thought suicide was exclusively a mental illness issue. As a matter of fact I would say most suicides are not mental illness related.

Reply(5)
5
