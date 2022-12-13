A wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County sent a Pembroke man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Robert Jones was southbound when his truck ran off the road hitting a bridge before overturning into a ditch. Jones was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated before he was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg injuries.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO