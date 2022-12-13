Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured Sunday In Christian County Three Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Ronda Johnson was crossing US 68 from Petsch Lane and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by April McGowan. The crash caused...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
wkdzradio.com
Monday Morning South Viriginia Street Crash Injures One
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In North Main Street Crash
A wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV was northbound when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to slow down and it was struck by a car behind it. The driver of the...
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
Magnet fishing leads to discovery of another grenade in Trigg County river
For the second time in two weeks, Fort Campbell EOD had to be called to Trigg County after a magnet fisherman pulled a grenade out of a river along South Road.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Boil Water Advisory Along Princeton Road Lifted
The boil water advisory that was issued Friday night by the Christian County Water District for customers on a portion of Princeton Rd, and several side roads, has been lifted. The advisory was lifted after water in the area was deemed safe following testing.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Struck By Her Own Vehicle In Oak Grove
A woman was ran over by her own vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove Saturday morning. Oak Grove Police say the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when for an unknown reason her vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse and she was ejected out the driver’s door.
wkdzradio.com
Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz
The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
westkentuckystar.com
No one hurt in vehicle fire on I-24 Christian County
A vehicle fire on Interstate 24 in Christian County caused a slowdown in traffic Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 92 mile marker just before 1 pm for smoke coming from the vehicle and found it on fire. No injuries were reported.
whvoradio.com
Pembroke Man Injured In Wednesday Night Rollover Crash
A wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County sent a Pembroke man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Robert Jones was southbound when his truck ran off the road hitting a bridge before overturning into a ditch. Jones was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated before he was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Boil Water Advisory Lifted By HWEA
The Boil Water Advisory that was issued Saturday night for residents living along Pool Mill Road and Crofton Castleberry Road has been lifted. The advisory was issued by Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority late Saturday night following a water main break.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Todd County
An Oak Grove man was arrested Saturday and charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Elkton Trenton Road in Todd County. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 34-year-old Justin Horstead for a moving violation and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, suspected cocaine, LSD and legend drugs along with a stolen handgun were located.
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested in connection with armed burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested in connection with an armed burglary. According to Mayfield police, 44-year-old John Harpole of Benton was arrested on a charge of first-degree facilitation to commit burglary. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Other warrants served to him included...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
wkdzradio.com
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With South Fowler Avenue Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday morning after he was reportedly identified as a person who broke into a shed on South Fowler Avenue Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Isaac Dodd was identified by the owner of the home as the person who broke into a shed and stole tools and building supplies.
