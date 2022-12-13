Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers see productive year; optimism remains for 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance gathered...
Neenah ice skating rink recognized among nation's best
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. "From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them," The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different amenities available have...
St. Vincent De Paul of Green Bay hosts Christmas party for the homeless
DE PERE (WLUK ) -- As people gather for the holidays, St. Vincent De Paul of Green Bay is giving back to those who don't have a place to call home. The organization held its first Christmas party for the homeless in the community. Christmas carols filled the air at...
Brand new look for Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn Weiler joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Aemotio Water Experience. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is located at 3235...
Find unique hand-crafted gifts at N.E.W. Beads & Jewelry
Jo from N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry joined the show to share some great one-of-a-kind gift ideas for someone special on your list. Watch for more ideas!. N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry is located at 2069 Central Ct. in Bellevue. For more information on the shop or classes visit newbeadsandjewelry.com or call (920) 455-0585.
PHOTOS: Northeast Wisconsin snowmen come to life before temps plummet next week
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel brought Northeast Wisconsin the perfect snow for making a snowman, and the snow is expected to keep coming through Friday evening. One snowman in Weyauwega honored the storm that brought him life, as his creators named him "Axel." Other snowmen were a bit non-traditional --...
Gas prices keep dropping: down 11 cents in Green Bay
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $2.56/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g. Wisconsin- $2.74/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g. Michigan- $3.05/g, down 17.2...
Judge denies motion to move Green Bay homicide case to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside...
Man sentenced to life for Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice was convicted...
Evers appoints new district attorney for Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County now has a new district attorney. Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the appointment of Kat Turner, a current assistant district attorney for the county, to fill the open position. Evers began the search for a new district attorney in October, after Veronica Isherwood resigned. "As...
17-year-old hospitalized after Appleton shooting
Appleton (WLUK) -- Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers...
Some snow for Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field
We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.
