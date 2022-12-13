We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO