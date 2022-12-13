Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 dogs, puppies from southern breeding facilities
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen dogs rescued from a commercial breeding facility will be up for adoption soon. Last week, the Wisconsin Humane Society welcomed 32 dogs and puppies surrendered from breeding facilities across the south. WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to get the dogs and they...
Fox11online.com
J.J. Keller Foundation marks $75 million milestone in giving
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The J.J. Keller Foundation is marking a milestone. The foundation, which began in 1991 with a $20 grant to the American Cancer Society, is celebrating $75 million in giving. Recently, the foundation surprised Catalpa Health with a $75,000 grant to help children and families improve their mental...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers see productive year; optimism remains for 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance gathered...
Fox11online.com
Neenah ice skating rink recognized among nation's best
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. "From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them," The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different amenities available have...
Fox11online.com
Salvation Army red kettle event features matching donations, mini excavator
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army and plenty of others are making a difference in Outagamie County. "We are just here to help people, and thanks to Elexco and our community and other people that have been matching our kettles, we are going to make a difference for this community," said Cindy Meulemans, Salvation Army Outagamie County Extension Service Director.
Fox11online.com
Brand new look for Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn Weiler joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Aemotio Water Experience. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is located at 3235...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northeast Wisconsin snowmen come to life before temps plummet next week
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel brought Northeast Wisconsin the perfect snow for making a snowman, and the snow is expected to keep coming through Friday evening. One snowman in Weyauwega honored the storm that brought him life, as his creators named him "Axel." Other snowmen were a bit non-traditional --...
Fox11online.com
Appleton officer graduates from FBI National Academy
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton police lieutenant graduated from the FBI National Academy. Lt. Adam Nagel is the 11th officer in the department's history to complete the prestigious program. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Dec. 8. While enrolled in the National Academy, Lt....
Fox11online.com
Find unique hand-crafted gifts at N.E.W. Beads & Jewelry
Jo from N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry joined the show to share some great one-of-a-kind gift ideas for someone special on your list. Watch for more ideas!. N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry is located at 2069 Central Ct. in Bellevue. For more information on the shop or classes visit newbeadsandjewelry.com or call (920) 455-0585.
Fox11online.com
Some snow for Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field
We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.
Fox11online.com
Handgun fired during Oshkosh disturbance; Two women in custody
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Police are investigating a disturbance that happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Police say a handgun was fired. No one was injured. Police say those involved knew each other. Two women are in custody. Police are asking anyone...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Kaukauna girls, Kimberly boys come away with wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - Friday night, the #5 Kaukauna girls topped #5 Hortonville 70-59 in a Fox Valley Association battle. With the loss, the Hortonville girls conference winning streak comes to an end at 25 games. Kaukauna remains undefeated. Meanwhile, the #4 Oshkosh North boys dropped to Kimberly, 66-62.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices keep dropping: down 11 cents in Green Bay
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $2.56/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g. Wisconsin- $2.74/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g. Michigan- $3.05/g, down 17.2...
Fox11online.com
17-year-old hospitalized after Appleton shooting
Appleton (WLUK) -- Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers...
Fox11online.com
One injured after Oregon Street stabbing in Oshkosh
The Oshkosh Police are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred at a business at the 800 block of Oregon Street in the City of Oshkosh. Around 2 A.M. on Saturday morning, officers from the Oshkosh Police Department were dispatched to a weapons call in the 800 block of Oregon Street. They received information that a female had been stabbed multiple times.
Fox11online.com
Welfare check at College Avenue hotel leads to arrest
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- An Appleton man is in jail after police responded to a welfare check early Friday evening. The Grand Chute Police Department says it responded to a report for a welfare check for a 51-year-old man around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Grand Chute police were joined by Appleton...
Fox11online.com
67-year-old Appleton man found after missing for a week
APPLETON (WLUK) -- After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could put him...
Fox11online.com
Evers appoints new district attorney for Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County now has a new district attorney. Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the appointment of Kat Turner, a current assistant district attorney for the county, to fill the open position. Evers began the search for a new district attorney in October, after Veronica Isherwood resigned. "As...
Fox11online.com
Two people convicted of voting illegally in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – Two more people have been convicted of voting illegally in Fond du Lac County. Markeis Carter entered a deferred prosecution agreement Monday on a count of falsifying voter registration information, court records show. If he completes the terms of the agreement, the charge will be cleared from his record.
