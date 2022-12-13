MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Andrew McClendon chooses peace in everything he does, even in his community, McClendon has impacted his community in several ways, most recently volunteering to help feed the homeless, visiting nursing homes, mentoring young kids, helping the Red Cross, helping his church, and he's a part of the Distributive Education Clubs of America. McClendon says he gives back because he wants the best for everyone.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO