wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER OF THE WEEK: Central's Andrew McClendon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Andrew McClendon chooses peace in everything he does, even in his community, McClendon has impacted his community in several ways, most recently volunteering to help feed the homeless, visiting nursing homes, mentoring young kids, helping the Red Cross, helping his church, and he's a part of the Distributive Education Clubs of America. McClendon says he gives back because he wants the best for everyone.
wgxa.tv
New Forsyth Police Chief starts tomorrow
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- A new chief will take charge of Forsyth's police force starting tomorrow. The city announced Chief Woodrow Blue will lead Forsyth's police department after a statewide search for a new leader. Blue brings 43 years of law enforcement experience to his new role-- and the City of...
wgxa.tv
Miss Georgia places Top Five in Miss America Finals
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- All across Georgia, eyes were on Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis during the 2023 Miss America Competition finals and, while she didn't take home the crown, she came out with a top-five finish. Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke took the coveted title on Thursday night at...
wgxa.tv
New shopping center, Publix coming to Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Lakeside Commons, a new shopping center coming to Milledgeville, is on the way and it's bringing a Publix along with it. The Sembler Company, a commercial development firm from St. Petersburg, Florida, is in charge of the development, which will be situated around a freestanding Publix.
wgxa.tv
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
wgxa.tv
Bicyclist hit by car along Pio Nono Avenue in Macon Sunday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Macon Sunday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Pio Nono Avenue, near its intersection with Dubose Street, just after 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say a woman was riding her bike when she was hit by a Honda Accord.
wgxa.tv
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
wgxa.tv
Holiday Gate Blitz: saluting, honoring, and acknowledging a community of people who matter
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- "This is the time of year when everyone is told to be joyful but not everyone is always feeling merry." Greg Purvis, the Violence Prevention Integrator and Suicide Prevention Program Manager made that statement. It's a powerful one to remember in all of the hustle, bustle, and holiday festivities to be had.
wgxa.tv
WGXA streaming Macon Christmas Parade
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Christmas is nearly here and even nearer is the Macon Christmas Parade. Every year, crowds gather downtown to enjoy the dozens of caringly crafted floats, displays, performances, and, of course, Santa. If you can't make it downtown, don't worry. WGXA has you covered. We will have...
wgxa.tv
Holiday Christmas spirit for shoppers at Downtown Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown Perry is getting in the festive spirit holding a Carroll featuring Christmas Past, present, and future. The first event of its kind in Perry had entertainment while shoppers did their last minute shopping. A violinist, Kemp McArthur, and stilt walkers filled up the streets with the holiday spirit.
wgxa.tv
Embraer and Toys For Tots collect, donate bicycles for families
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Employees of Embraer and Toys For Tots came together for a charitable event on Friday. About 190 employees showed up for the donation event with employees not only collecting donations but making them as well. Over 84 bicycles were donated and monetary contributions were made. Embraer's...
wgxa.tv
Heartland EMS brings Winter Wonderland Express
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Heartland EMS threw their annual Winter Wonderland Express Christmas Party on Friday. Guests enjoyed plenty of holiday lights, music, and dancing chipmunks. The Grinch made an appearance alongside Princesses and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Christmas tree sales thrive despite 2022's economic challenges
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- For many families, choosing and cutting a Christmas tree becomes an exciting and highly-anticipated part of their holiday traditions. “It’s so much fun coming out and cutting down a tree—so much better than just going and getting one that’s just sitting there already,” said Shannon Caston, a customer at Roberts Christmas Tree Farm in Byron.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Search underway for driver who hit pedestrian in Macon and drove away
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A hit-and-run involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian drove away after it happened.
wgxa.tv
Victim's husband charged with murder in Warner Robins shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After Macon woman, Christy Fisher, was found shot at a home in Warner Robins, she was pronounced dead in the hospital and investigators say that it was her husband who pulled the trigger. 32-year-old Alexander Fisher was still on the scene when officers arrived at...
wgxa.tv
Take a drive through Ancient Bethlehem at Bethany Baptist Church
Cochran, Ga., (WGXA) -- Most people are familiar with holiday traditions such as Christmas Tree Lane and other similar Christmas events where families enjoy walking or driving through beautiful scenic Christmas displays. One community has put a creative-or cinematic- spin on those traditions. Bethany Baptist Church created a free, three-night...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
