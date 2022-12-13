Read full article on original website
Review: Gender Bends in Midsommer Flight’s Twelfth Night
William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is a mistaken-identity rom-com designed as a frolic to entertain at the end of the holiday season (there is nothing about Christmas in this play itself). That it is Shakespeare at his most broadly comic can be summed up in the names given three major characters: Sir Toby Belch; Sir Andrew Aguecheek (ague means violent fever); and Malvolio (which means ill will).
Review: A Story of Love and Loss, The Almond and The Seahorse Plays More Like a Subpar Movie of the Week
Based on the play of the same name by Kaite O’Reilly (who also co-wrote the screenplay with co-director and co-star Celyn Jones), The Almond and the Seahorse is about as misguided as it is well-meaning, and it’s a lethal combination. Tackling the weighty subject of two couples living with one person suffering the after-effects of a traumatic brain injury, the film attempts to illustrate how different people’s brains react in a variety of ways to such injuries and how their partners are left to pick up the pieces, often very much by themselves. This is a film that asks us to feel sorry for everybody involved, which I guess we should if we had some sense of what was lost coming from either the writing or the performances.
Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Features Stunning Animation, Plenty of Humanity and Just a Bit of Terror
If you had told me earlier this year that I would see a film version of Pinocchio that featured a cameo by Mussolini, I probably would have guessed that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was up to his old tricks again. Indeed, the properly titled Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio does feature the Italian dictator as part of the film’s rise-of-fascism backdrop (not his first film to examine the corruptive virus of fascism). It is the perfect landscape to tell a story about who the real puppets are in this world and who are truly free. Del Toro (who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Patrick McHale) directed this stunning stop-motion reworking of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale alongside animation legend Mark Gustafson (The Adventures of Mark Twain; Fantastic Mr. Fox; Return to Oz; The PJs), and the resulting work is both beautiful and low-level terrifying—exactly the kind of movie kids of all ages should be able to appreciate.
Review: Beabadoobee’s Vitality Matched Her Devoted Fans’ Enthusiasm
Singer and songwriter Beabadoobee, the musical pseudonym of Beatrice Kristi Laus, brought her imaginative universe of Beatopia to the Riviera Theatre this past Tuesday evening. After finding viral success with some of her more lo-fi cuts in the crevices of the internet, Beabadoobee has become a staple name in the indie music scene. You’ve more than likely at some point stumbled upon some moody teenager’s TikTok video with “Death Bed” by Powfu featuring Bea as the background music back in 2020 (along with literally every other video you’d scroll past). This song had the internet in its grasp for an admittedly annoying amount of time that I almost forgot that it was just a sample of Bea’s original song “Coffee.” Fortunately, beating this dead horse cleared a path for Beatrice’s success in the industry; although I will say “Death Bed” is just short of mediocre. Bea’s extensive library of music is worth deep-diving into, especially her latest record Beatopia.
Review: Broadway Rising Chronicles the Cost, Both Human and Financial, of the Great White Way’s Pandemic Closure
Although some may not have considered the arts an essential function during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the city of New York, the theater industry employs nearly 100,000 artists and craftspeople. So when the year-and-a-half-long shutdown occurred beginning in March 2020, suddenly all of those people were without work—from ushers and doormen to actors, dancers, musicians, costume designers, and producers, to name just a few. As the documentary Broadway Rising reminds us, even the dry-cleaning businesses charged with cleaning costumes after every performance were hurting and scrambling to find a way to either turn their special skills into remote work or find new ways of feeding themselves and their families.
Review: Once a Perennial Favorite, Celtic Woman at the Auditorium Theatre Feels Phoned-In More than Festive
The Irish vocal group Celtic Woman is more concept than band, as a glance at the member timeline on its Wikipedia page would indicate. Founded in 2004 for what was supposed to be a single concert event, the group has continued for nearly two decades as a perennial favorite for PBS fundraising events and, as Sunday night indicated, holiday concerts. Currently featuring four members—vocalists Tara McNeill, Muirgen O’Mahoney and Hannah Traynor with violinist Megan Walsh—the women were joined by the Chicago Philharmonic for a two-hour program featuring holiday classics, crowd pleasers and, for good measure, “Danny Boy.” Though the production itself left much to be desired, there’s no denying the charm this ensemble brings to the stage, as despite a smattering of empty seats around the Auditorium Theatre, the crowd in attendance was festive and enthusiastic.
Review: A Twisted Spin on Santa, Violent Night is Mostly Obvious Humor and Intermittent Action
From the production/stunt team that brought us such films as John Wick, Nobody, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw comes the Christmas-themed actioner Violent Night. The film borrows heavily from everything from Home Alone and Die Hard to Bad Santa and Christmas Vacation to bring us a dark, bloody, and sometimes humorous take on exactly how Santa Claus goes about his business on Christmas Eve, his apparently gruesome origin story, and how much he’s willing to sacrifice for the kids who really need his special brand of magic.
Review: Middling Animation Keeps an Otherwise Zippy, Funny Strange World From Being Memorable
After the success of Encanto, Walt Disney Animation is back with something a little less compelling but equally colorful and perhaps even more creative, Strange World, from director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana, Winnie the Pooh) and writer/co-director Qui Nguyen (co-writer of Raya and the Last Dragon). This time around we’re introduced to the Clades, a family of explorers led by Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), who live in a mysterious land called Avalonia, which is surrounded by impenetrable mountains that Jaeger is endlessly trying to find a way around.
Review: Will Smith Stars in Emancipation, a Story of Enslavement, War, Faith and Triumph
Set about 100 years apart, there are two films out right now built around real-life photographs of brutalized Black bodies that resulted in public outrage and instigated policy change in American law (if not always in American minds). The first is the Emmet Till story Till (still in theaters), the painstaking re-creation of the death and aftermath of the 14-year-old Chicago boy whose mother’s insistence that the world see her dead son’s mangled face kickstarted the early stages of the Civil Rights movement.
Review: In Glass Onion, Detective Benoit Blanc Returns for a Burn-the-Rich Murder Mystery
As much as I enjoyed writer/director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, nothing quite prepared me for how much I laughed during the follow-up Glass Onion, the mystery-solving adventure of the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) that peers into the lives of the rich, influential and supremely stupid. One of Johnson’s goals seems simple: to help us understand Blanc’s place in pop culture. He is a known quantity around the world, has Zoom get-togethers with other greats in their respective fields (the cameos in this movie are absurd and cause for celebration); we even learn a little bit about his home life. So when he shows up to an exclusive murder-mystery weekend gathering thrown for the closest friends of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), people are surprised to see him but don’t really question it, thinking Miles has hired him to help with the mystery at hand—just another example of the host reminding them how rich and influential he is. Except Miles has no idea why Blanc is there, either.
Review: Noah Baumbach Embraces Absurdity, Uncertainty in Weird, Interesting White Noise
Filmmaker Noah Baumbach has made a career out of films that explore the absurdity of humanity, the seemingly arbitrary connections we forge and the ways we exhaust ourselves trying to make any of it mean anything at all. A contemporary of the likes of Wes Anderson and Paul Thomas Anderson, his films are often dialog-heavy and populated more by caricatures than characters. For White Noise, an adaptation of Don Delillo’s breakthrough 1985 satirical novel, Baumbach gets to go bigger than he’s ever gone, with a production that is bolder and more technically involved than anything he’s made to date. Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and more, the film isn’t always easy to follow or, to be honest, all that entertaining. But then again, it’s also a strikingly timely commentary on these modern times despite being set a sort of glossier 1980s era America, and at its core has something quite meaningful to say about the ways we try to make sense out of absurdity.
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: Family Drama Memories of My Father Channels A Deep Father/Son Relationship Alongside Shallow Colombian Politics
After truly enjoying his previous few films (The Queen of Spain, The Artist and the Model, and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Chico & Rita), director Fernando Trueba’s latest, Memories of My Father, is a bit of a letdown, if only because of it assumes viewers know more about Colombian political history than most of us do, and it wouldn’t have taken much to clue us into the fluctuating situation in the violent 1970s, up until the late 1980s, when the writer’s professor father and human rights activist Héctor Abad Gómez (Javier Cámara) was assassinated in their hometown of Medellin.
Review: Storypod is a Great Interactive Learning Aid for Kids
There are a lot of ways to learn as a kid these days. There’s the things we grew up on like picture book and PBS as well as educational video games for computer, consoles, and the tablets that most children under 5 can navigate better than we even can. There’s virtual home assistants that can spout out facts whenever a kid feels like asking, so you don’t have to table that question about if the cat can eat strawberries or if pigs are smarter than dolphins.
Review: Tilda Swinton Plays Mother and Daughter in Haunting, Hypnotic The Eternal Daughter
Haunting and mysterious from the first frame, the latest from writer/director Joanna Hogg is the story of filmmaker Julie and her elderly mother Rosalind (both played quite distinctly by Tilda Swinton), who decide to take a short holiday at a hotel that used to be the family home when the elder woman was just a girl. And in case you were wondering, yes, these are the same two mother-daughter characters from The Souvenir & The Souvenir Part II, now both played by Swinton. Julie is there to begin work on her next film, but is having trouble concentrating, or even sleeping, because of strange sounds she hears at night, as well as a general haunting vibe she gets from her surroundings. In more ways than one, The Eternal Daughter is a ghost story, but most of the ghosts are powerful memories and family secrets that must be unpacked between the two women.
Review: Bright, Whimsical Kukoos: Lost Pets Is Nostalgic but Mediocre
The late 90s and early ‘00s were a special time in video game history. Platformers, along with the rest of video games, were just starting to transition to 3D. Games like Mario 64 and Crash Bandicoot—among others–created gameplay standards that are still being followed today. It’s sometimes hard to say if a game developer is trying to make a game nostalgic, or if they stumble into it by using platformer genre conventions. Kukoos: Lost Pets has so many throwbacks there’s no way developer Petit Fabrik didn’t intend them.
Interview: Filmmaker Elegance Bratton on Unconditional Love, Human Connection and Drawing from His Own Life for The Inspection
Much like his first film, the documentary Pier Kids, writer/director Elegance Bratton’s debut narrative film, The Inspection, is drawn very specifically from his real life, which included being a young, gay, Black man kicked out of his home by his devout mother (played in the film by Gabrielle Union), finding himself homeless for many years, and joining the Marines as a means to find and discipline himself and perhaps make his mother proud in the process (“At least if I die in this uniform, I’m a hero,” his stand-in Ellis French says in one scene). French is played by the phenomenal Jeremy Pope, and though he endures prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he emerges stronger, more sure of who he is, and fully committed to repairing the damaged relationship he has with his mother, no matter what.
