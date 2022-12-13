Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets defeated by No. 7 ranked Linton-Stockton
Things have yet to get any easier for Mitchell High School, who suffered their tenth loss of the season on Saturday, once again falling to strong opponent in an undefeated Linton-Stockton team, who are the No. 7 ranked 2A team in the state. The Bluejackets have faced a difficult schedule...
wbiw.com
Stars strike late to win meet with Columbus North
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence won eight events, including the final 400-yard freestyle relay, to squeeze out a thrilling 93-90 victory over Columbus North during boys high school swimming action on Saturday. The Bull Dogs won the girls meet 101-81. Cole Baker and Trey Kimbley each won two events...
wbiw.com
Purdue commit Benter scores 30 as Brownstown-Central defeat the Bluejackets
On Saturday Mitchell High School welcomed 2A No. 4 Brownstown-Central and Purdue University commit Jack Benter to The Hive. The Bluejackets struggled to stop Benter, who is currently ranked as the sixth best prospect in the state of Indiana for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He scored 30 on the night, leading the Braves to a dominant victory with a final score of 70-33.
wbiw.com
Flawless Stars end a sad streak with impressive road victory over Silver Creek
SELLERSBURG – Doing something the first time is never easy. There’s doubt. Can it be done? What does it take? Bedford North Lawrence simplified the equation. Do it flawlessly. With a third-quarter eruption, with near-perfect fundamentals of execution and probing the weak spots, the Stars went boldly where...
wbiw.com
Bluejackets bounce back with blowout win over North Knox
After the past few weeks, Mitchell High School needed a game like the one they played tonight against North Knox. Since Dec. 2, the Bluejackets picked up their first win of the season against Crawford County in a game where they nearly gave up a double digit halftime lead, lost the next night by two to Eastern Greene after giving up a large lead at the half, suffered a nearly 40-point loss at the hands of No. 18 ranked Linton-Stockton the next week and lost to Salem in another game where they led big at the half the night after.
wbiw.com
No.4 Stars shift to race mode for 69-35 win at Mater Dei
EVANSVILLE – After missing two games with an illness, struggling to get back to normal form, Mallory Pride is back at full speed. So is Bedford North Lawrence, which ran away to another running-clock victory. Best way to get back in shape is, after all, running. Pride did a lot of that.
wbiw.com
She said ‘Yes!’ as Stars knock Cubs down to their knees with 69-39 victory
BEDFORD – How many basketball games include a marriage proposal, complete with cheerleaders, at halftime? And she said “Yes!” while bursting into tears. Of course, what else would Jessica say, with that many witnesses and all the tugs on the heartstrings?. Bedford North Lawrence also said “Yes”...
wbiw.com
11th Annual Bedford Rotary Toast will honor Pat Hutchinson
BEDFORD – The Bedford Rotary Club will once again be holding a “Toast” on Saturday, February 11, 2022, at the Bedford First Baptist Church at 1515 20th Street. On that date, the club will “Toast to Pat Hutchinson” as the 11th Annual Toast, with doors set to open at 5 p.m. More details will be released closer to the event.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, Dec 21st
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in regular session on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Showers Building at 401 N. Morton Street. On the agenda. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES. IV....
wbiw.com
Woman injured in truck/deer accident on Maul Ridge Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was injured after the vehicle she was a passenger in struck a deer Friday night on Maul Ridge Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 22-year-old Taylor McElfresh, of Brownstown was driving a silver GMC Sierra pickup when he topped the hill and attempted to accelerate when a deer ran from the woodline near the north side of the road. McElfresh stuck the deer.
wbiw.com
South Lawrence Utilities reminding customers to keep meter lids in place
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities is reminding customers to make sure that their meter lids are kept in place during the extreme cold weather. If the water freezes in the home, and customers remove the meter lid, this will cause the meter and piping in the pit to freeze also.
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals Dec. 27th meeting has been canceled
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals regular meeting for Tuesday, December 27th has been canceled. The cancelation comes after not receiving any requests for the meeting, leaving nothing on the agenda. The next planned meeting will be on Tuesday, January 24th at 3 p.m. at the City Concourse building located at 1414 H Street.
wbiw.com
Chilly Cook-Off returning to The Mill on January 21st
BLOOMINGTON – Step into The Mill to escape from the chilly air and warm up with some delicious chili at the 2023 Chilly Cook-Off on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 to help benefit United Way of Monroe County. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can take a break from...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mildred Hillenburg
Mildred Hillenburg, 92 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 14, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford, Indiana. A lifelong resident of Chapel Hill, Indiana, and a member of Hunter’s Creek Pentecostal Church, Mildred was born July 11, 1930, to Grover and Adelaine Stewart. She married Clyde Hillenburg on November 19, 1951, and he preceded her in death in 2001.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lucille M. Pearson
Lucille M. (Beedie) Pearson, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at. the Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Max and Olive Beedie. She married Pete Pearson and he preceded her in death. Lucille previously worked at RCA and retired from Visteon. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford. Lucille enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and camping, playing cards, gardening, and canning vegetables as well as going to church. She loved cooking meals for her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
wbiw.com
Christmas ornaments and décor available from Becky’s Place through art therapy program
BEDFORD – Through the continued efforts to assist women in need, Becky’s Place offered residents to continue to work through their struggles by handcrafting Christmas decorations and ornaments through their art therapy program. All items are available for purchase, with all proceeds going to the support of Becky’s...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lana Sue Chenault
Lana Sue Chenault, 81 of Bedford passed away on December 16, 2022, at 5:06 p.m. at IU Hospice House. She was born in Bedford on August 25, 1941, to Clovis Rogers and Thelma J. Rogers Glasgow. Lana retired from housekeeping at White River Lodge in Bedford. Survivors include her children,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 19, 2022
5:40 a.m. Donald Harrison, 50, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana. 6:34 p.m. Troy Pate, 50, Bedford, wanted on warrant for petition to revoke and failure to appear. Arrests – December 16. 10:50 a.m. Cody Bellamy, 25, West...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Brian Keith Busick
Brian Keith Busick, 53, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born February 14, 1969, in Bedford, he was the son of Larry Keith and Peggy Joyce (George) Busick. Brian was a 1988 graduate of Mitchell High School. He loved to read his bible...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Volunteer Fire Department offers safety tips for the holiday season
OOLITIC – With the winter chill setting in, and the need to warm up your homes this Christmas season, the Oolitic Volunteer Fire Department shared tips on staying safe through the winter. Do not use extension cords on heaters. When using a space heater, leave a three-foot clearance on...
Comments / 0