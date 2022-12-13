ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Ken Jennings Addresses Viral “What Is a Hoe?” Answer From ‘Jeopardy’: “I Still Think I Was Shafted”

Nearly two decades after he appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy, current host Ken Jennings is addressing that one awkward answer he gave, which is now making the rounds on social media. The host revealed that to this day, he believes he got “shafted” when it was deemed incorrect — and even demanded that the show compensate him for the money he lost.
In Style

Katie Holmes's Stylist Broke Her Silence on Her Controversial Y2K Look

In case you missed it, Katie Holmes went viral over the weekend for a very nostalgic Y2K outfit that caused quite a stir. Holmes attended the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball and walked the carpet in a strapless sapphire tunic over boot-cut jeans paired with black sneakers, and the internet had some thoughts about the controversial, early aughts-inspired OOTD.
ETOnline.com

Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
