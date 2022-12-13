Read full article on original website
Glen Powell Reveals the Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him While Filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Learning from a pro. While reflecting on his Top Gun: Maverick role, Glen Powell credited Tom Cruise for helping him elevate his performance as Jake "Hangman" Seresin. During Variety's "Actors on Actors," which was published on Tuesday, December 13, Powell, 34, opened up to Kate Hudson about the advice he received from Cruise, 60, about […]
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Prince Harry said he had nothing to do with the 'joint statement' denying Prince William had bullied him and Meghan Markle
"No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that," Harry said in his Netflix docuseries.
Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark Split After More Than 2 Years of Dating
Courtesy of Jesse Metcalfe/Instagram It’s over. Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark have called it quits after more than two years of dating, a source tells Us Weekly. While the pair seemingly no longer follow each other on Instagram the insider tells Us that they remain “amicable” despite their split. Metcalfe, 44, and Clark, 29, were first […]
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Elon Musk threatened legal action against the college student who tracks his private jet on Twitter. Jack Sweeney told Insider his family is "amazed" that Musk is so bothered by his tracking account. His account, @ElonJet, was suspended on Wednesday, before being brought back then suspended again. Slide 1 of...
Ken Jennings Addresses Viral “What Is a Hoe?” Answer From ‘Jeopardy’: “I Still Think I Was Shafted”
Nearly two decades after he appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy, current host Ken Jennings is addressing that one awkward answer he gave, which is now making the rounds on social media. The host revealed that to this day, he believes he got “shafted” when it was deemed incorrect — and even demanded that the show compensate him for the money he lost.
Katie Holmes's Stylist Broke Her Silence on Her Controversial Y2K Look
In case you missed it, Katie Holmes went viral over the weekend for a very nostalgic Y2K outfit that caused quite a stir. Holmes attended the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball and walked the carpet in a strapless sapphire tunic over boot-cut jeans paired with black sneakers, and the internet had some thoughts about the controversial, early aughts-inspired OOTD.
James Cameron's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Looks Different From Every Movie You've Ever Seen—Here's Why
With "Avatar: The Way of Water" hitting theaters this weekend, director James Cameron is gambling that audiences are ready to not only return to Pandora after 13 years, but that they will be open to a film shot in 48 frames per second. For virtually the entire history of film,...
Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
