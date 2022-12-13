Read full article on original website
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
Ellyse Perry delivers matchwinning innings as Australia beat India in third T20
Australia’s returning great Ellyse Perry has underlined her enduring excellence with a matchwinning innings to put her side back in charge of the T20I series in Mumbai. And while the veteran allrounder proved as commanding as ever, it was rising teenage quick Darcie Brown who shone with the ball to ensure Australia sealed a 21-run win at Brabourne Stadum on Wednesday that puts them 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.
Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut
Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
Bowling shootout looms as same but different Australia and South Africa renew Test rivalry
As far as rematches go, this is less spicy than it might have been. Originally, Steve Smith and David Warner were due to go back to South Africa for a Test series in early 2021, returning to the scene of the ill-tempered and ill-fated 2018 tour that saw them both banned for a year. Instead the trip ended up being a pandemic casualty, so the first Test meeting between the sides – 18 months later on Australian soil – does dull the immediacy of the associations with times past, even if the sandpaper story is bubbling away again thanks to Warner’s abandoned efforts to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.
Heineken Champions Cup: Johnny Sexton back in Leinster squad for Gloucester game
Venue: The RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 16 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sounds; match report on BBC Sport website. Johnny Sexton has returned to the Leinster squad for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup game against Gloucester as he is named on the bench.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
Netball Super League: Powell-Davies joins Celtic Dragons after Wasps demise
Wales international Ella Powell-Davies has joined Celtic Dragons for the 2023 Netball Super League season following the demise of former club Wasps. Defender Powell-Davies comes in with Leila Thomas having been ruled out for the season for medical reasons. Wasps were part of Wasps Holdings Limited, which included men's and...
Kane Williamson stands down as New Zealand Test cricket captain
Kane Williamson will be replaced by Tim Southee in a move that brings to an end a hugely successful stint in charge of the Black Caps
Sachin Tendulkar’s son scored a century in his first class debut
Sachin Tendulkar was the best cricketer of the modern era, a batting phenom capable of taking over games in a single inning and making a mockery of opposing bowlers. When he retired from international cricket in 2013 it gave the world a reprieve, but that break could soon be over.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Tillman, Juranovic, Roma, Cho, Rowles, Paterson, Sheffield Wednesday
United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun) Malik Tillman...
How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland
How can you watch Sunderland as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship?
FA Trophy: Jimmy Dean seeking Oldham upset with Peterborough Sports
Back in 1993, Oldham Athletic and Brotherhoods Engineering Works were a world apart in football terms. The Latics were taking on Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle in the top flight of English football, while Brotherhoods were playing in the Peterborough & District League. In the intervening years the gap closed...
Tony Mowbray urges Sunderland to attack over the festive period
Nothing to fear in Sunderland's upcoming fixtures, says Mowbray.
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 1,700 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Many of those...
Hospitals told to free up beds for ambulance strike
Hospitals should free up beds to prepare for "extensive disruption" caused by ambulance staff strikes in England, NHS bosses have urged. They said patients need to be safely discharged where possible to enable ambulance staff to hand over patients. Ambulance staff are to walk out on 21 and 28 December...
Single-use plastics: Welsh ban 'may not be fully enforced until 2026'
Parts of a new Welsh law banning some single-use plastics may not be in full effect until 2026, a senior Senedd member has said. The Welsh Parliament passed a law banning a range of items last week. Some of them will be banned in autumn 2023 but other items -...
