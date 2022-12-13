ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Humane Society opens doors to 26 dogs from Puerto Rico

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZKYY_0jhVcZtp00

Close

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is offering love, attention and the promise of a better life to 26 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico.

This past weekend, a plane pulled into a hangar at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport. Inside, were 26 dogs on board – all in need of help. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton was there with staff and volunteers prepared to accept the dogs, according to a release.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCqqb_0jhVcZtp00
    (Photos courtesy of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YU7wM_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBR4x_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNOBR_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZFlu_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESA2a_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6kuR_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21w3qu_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hKC0_0jhVcZtp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS2u2_0jhVcZtp00

In partnership with The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue, the rescued dogs came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to help address a severe overpopulation problem in Puerto Rico.

According to The Sato Project, there are an estimated 500,000 dogs roaming Puerto Rico right now as strays with most shelters on the island having a euthanasia rate of 94% or higher. Groups such as The Sato Project partner with rescues to save as many lives as possible.

National groups including the Humane Society of the United States are involved with large-scale spay and neuter programs to humanely decrease the dog populations in Puerto Rico. These efforts, along with dog placements within multiple areas throughout the United States, will have an enormous life-saving impact.

Sato dogs are considered dogs that are typically smaller dogs, under 30 pounds, and are terrier mixes. While at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, these dogs will go immediately into foster homes, the release states.

They will be examined by a veterinarian as well as spayed or neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, de-wormed, flea-treated and microchipped prior to being available for adoption.

The dogs should be available for adoption by the end of this week or early next week.

