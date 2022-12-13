WATCH: Spartanburg Christmas Parade view from the float

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Watch as the 7NEWS float takes part in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. but the 7NEWS float will join the parade a short time later.

And if you’re watching the parade in person, be sure to check back later to see if you can spot yourself along the parade route with a full replay of the stream.

7NEWS float in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade, December 13, 2022 (Photo: WSPA/Olivia Parsons)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.