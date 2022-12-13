WATCH: Spartanburg Christmas Parade view from the float
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Watch as the 7NEWS float takes part in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.
The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. but the 7NEWS float will join the parade a short time later.
And if you’re watching the parade in person, be sure to check back later to see if you can spot yourself along the parade route with a full replay of the stream.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 4