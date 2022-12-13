OPD looking for missing boy last seen at home

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is searching for a male juvenile last seen at home, before he was to go to Apollo High School.

Police say William Coates, 15, of Owensboro, was last seen wearing an orange Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Coates is described as an endangered runaway, and he has black hair, brown eyes and stands at 5’8″. OPD says Coates has been missing since December 2.

If anyone has any information that may help OPD locate this juvenile, please call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

