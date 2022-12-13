Review of Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Six, Episode Ten “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”

Read full article on original website
Related
Review: An 'it' girl does the Dante shuffle in 'Babylon'
“Babylon” begins with an elephant first spraying excrement all over working class men trying to keep it from careening off a cliff, and then on the camera lens itself. This is perfect, because “Babylon” is a massive beast sliding through hairpin turns and bombarding its audience with all manner of bodily fluids. Metaphorically,...
Deborah L. Scott (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ costume designer) reveals ‘we actually made every single garment’ for this underwater adventure [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I think it might surprise audiences, and the industry worldwide, that we actually made every single garment,” reveals “Avatar: The Way of Water” costume designer Deborah L. Scott. Even though a large portion of the film was digitally created, especially where the blue Na’vi species are concerned, the designer still had to craft every single loincloth, wig, accessory, and piece of jewelry in the real world. Utilizing actual fabrics and textiles was essential in making the alien world of Pandora feel ultra realistic. ”It’s a complex route to get to the end of a digital movie,” notes Scott. Watch the...
Watch: NewJeans release two music videos for 'Ditto'
K-pop stars NewJeans released two music videos for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
Comments / 0