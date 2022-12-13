Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Ever AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
A person who wished for Michael Jordan to be "reprimanded"FYF Sports Debates PodcastChicago, IL
Related
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the back on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot on Chicago's Near West Side on Saturday night. Chicago police said the man, who is about 27, was on West Madison near South Western around 6:25 p.m. when he was shot. He was hit in the neck and back. He was hospitalized in serious...
fox32chicago.com
High lead levels found in paint at Bridgeport elementary school
CHICAGO - Parents and teachers at a Bridgeport elementary school say that Chicago Public Schools delayed for months testing that last week found high levels of lead in three rooms, including a special education classroom. Among the rooms tested at McClellan Elementary was one for middle school students who have...
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
fox32chicago.com
6 businesses burglarized in Chicago in a matter of hours
CHICAGO - Six businesses were burglarized on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. In each incident, the offenders gained entry to a business by smashing the front glass door. The offenders then took property from within the business. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 1400 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in knee in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the knee in South Chicago Sunday. At about 5:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 3000 block of East 80th Street when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said. The victim was shot in the knee and transported...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road. The victim was struck in the ear and the eye....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Staffing woes hamper CPD reform efforts, new report warns
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department’s deep staffing and personnel issues continue to hinder its court-ordered reform efforts, according to a progress report released Thursday. By the end of the most recent reporting period, covering the first half of the year, the police department had earned some form of...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in violent robbery in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Luis Hernandez, 20, is accused of being one of a group of people who beat up and robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park man charged after firing gun in parking lot
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Beach Pack man is facing charges for firing a gun in a parking lot Friday night. Police say Jerardo Rios, 41, was found by sheriff's deputies in the 39000 block of Sheridan Road with a semi-automatic pistol. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots...
wlsam.com
Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged with robbing man in Chicago Loop
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges for robbing a man in the Loop earlier this week. Police say Tureese Davis was arrested on Dec. 15 at 2:28 p.m. after a 52-year-old man was robbed just moments earlier in the first block of State Street. Davis is scheduled to appear...
fox32chicago.com
Low-income homeowners suing Cook County over property tax sales system
COOK COUNTY - Cook County is being sued over its property tax sales system. A federal lawsuit has been filed by two low-income homeowners and community groups that represent Black and Latino Chicagoans. Court documents obtained by the Tribune allege that the county treasurer’s practice of turning over properties with...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect wanted for shooting 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning. According to police, the boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot while inside Near West Side residence
CHICAGO - Two teens were wounded, one critically, after being shot while inside a Near West Side residence Friday. At about 5:50 p.m., two teens were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by outside gunfire, police said. A 15-year-old boy suffered a...
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, 3 more hurt in West Side car crash
CHICAGO - A driver was killed, and three adult passengers were listed in serious condition following a crash on Chicago's West Side early Sunday. Police say officers responded to a crash in South Austin around 2:38 a.m. and found an unoccupied green sedan and a silver sedan with four occupants.
Comments / 0