UTM Awards First Nunnelly Family Scholarship
Martin, Tenn.–Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class. The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.
Holland Posthumously Awarded Honorary Degree
MURRAY, Ky. – Mary Ford Holland was posthumously awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Holland received a Doctor of Education, with the degree accepted by Elnora Ford, Holland’s niece and longtime caretaker.
Martin PD Awarded State Accreditation Award
Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department was awarded its fourth T.L.E.A. Accreditation Award on December 7 during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and...
Weakley County Schools Partner With Rolling Thunder For Veterans’ Christmas
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools teamed up with Martin Chapter Rolling Thunder TN-6 to help make Christmas merrier for Veterans this year. Rolling Thunder contacted the school district about a potential partnership to supply an item for a Christmas care package for residents at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt. Students, families, and various school groups were honored to work together to gather donations to purchase body wash as a part of each gift box.
“Toy Store” Breaks Records With $10,522 Donated
Paris, Tenn.–The Family Resource Center and The Shed’s “Toy Store” broke records this year, with 146 children provided with free Christmas toys this year. Family Resource Director Becky Holland said a record-breaking $10,522 was donated to the program from various churches, groups and individuals. “Our phone never stopped ringing once it was publicized and we were able to help a lot of kids and families this year,” Holland said.
Lois Lewis
Mrs. Lois Lewis, 91, of Union City, passed away Thursday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lewis will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
4th Class Of West Tennessee Teachers Graduated From WestTeach
MARTIN, Tenn. – Alyssa Bynum and Bob Sparks live in different West Tennessee communities, but they share some things in common. Both are successful teachers, both are dedicated educators, and both are now WestTeach graduates. They were members of the fourth WestTeach class that graduated Dec. 13 at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Paris Landing Boat Parade Entertains Spectators
Buchanan, Tenn.–Illuminated and decorated boats docked at the Paris Landing Marina took to the water for a Holiday Boat Parade Sunday evening and cars filled with spectators lined the Marina to watch. The boaters had intended for the Boat Parade to be held on Decembe 23, but changed their plans with weather warnings of frigid temperatures later this week. The boats traveled from the Marina under the Ned McWherter Bridge to near The Lodge at Paris Landing and back. In photo, boats are arriving back at the Marina. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office Launches “Socially Safe” Program
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System and Paris Special School District, would like to make parents aware of a new program this holiday season. ‘Socially Safe’ is a program...
All Aboard For The Polar Express
Paris, Tenn.–The Polar Express lived up to its name Friday night, with Polar cold arriving in time for the Polar Express Night at the W.G. Rhea Library. But the cold wasn’t enough to keep a large crowd of kids and adults who enjoyed the evening, which included train rides, writing and mailing letters to Santa, watching movies, decorating (and eating) cookies, working on craft projects and, of course, visiting with Santa. The Polar Express returned to the library after a couple years off, with the special city of Huntingdon train back again. The evening was provided to everyone for free. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Bumper To Bumper Traffic For Santa’s Night Of Lights
Buchanan, Tenn.–Traffic was bumper to bumper for the last night of Santa’s Night of Lights at Paris Landing State Park Sunday. With the boat parade also happening at the same time, cars crowded both sides of the highway. Dozens of decorations were lit up for Santa’s Night of Lights in the picnic area of the park, as were all the buildings, pavilions and gazebo. And, as you can see, Santa’s boat was also featured. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
