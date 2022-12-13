Paris, Tenn.–The Polar Express lived up to its name Friday night, with Polar cold arriving in time for the Polar Express Night at the W.G. Rhea Library. But the cold wasn’t enough to keep a large crowd of kids and adults who enjoyed the evening, which included train rides, writing and mailing letters to Santa, watching movies, decorating (and eating) cookies, working on craft projects and, of course, visiting with Santa. The Polar Express returned to the library after a couple years off, with the special city of Huntingdon train back again. The evening was provided to everyone for free. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

HUNTINGDON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO