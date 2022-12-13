Read full article on original website
WIBW
Salute: Meet Topeka’s Hope Dealer, Rachel Holthaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crumbl Cookies opened it’s doors in May earlier this year. Part of the Cumble brand is Crumble Cares. How can Crumble be generous with it’s famous cookies?. “I met our neighbor here at Buckle and she said you need to contact Rachel,” said Chante...
WIBW
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
WIBW
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thinking of warmer weather, a new splash pad for the Montera neighborhood and a renovated pool for the Oakland community were both approved by the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a request for a...
WIBW
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
WIBW
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
WIBW
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership. Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday. Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several...
WIBW
Gary’s gets all decked out for the Christmas season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You know them for their pumpkin patch and corn maze every fall, but now, Gary’s Fall Fest invites you to experience Christmas at Gary’s. Gary Starr visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the display. This is the second year he’s opened for Christmas.
WIBW
Cody the kitten is ready for Christmas for the Animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animals at Helping Hands Humane Society are getting a holiday treat. Cody, a five-month old kitten, joined Emi Griess from the shelter to talk about Christmas for the Animals. Saturday morning, Dec. 17, shelter staff and special guests (including 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller) will serve a warm meal the shelter animals and present them a new toy. Emi plans to live-stream some of the fun on the Helping Hands Facebook page. It’s expected to start 11 a.m. or shortly after for anyone who’d like to watch!
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society gives furry friends holiday treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) helped give pets awaiting adoption a holiday treat, gifting them with food different than what they’re used to as well as a new toy. 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller joined in on the...
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
WIBW
Burlington home lights up Christmas for holidays
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlington home is lighting up the Christmas season for Coffey County-area residents. 13 NEWS has received photos and information about the display, which will be lit up from 6 p.m. to sunrise each day until Christmas Eve at 203 S. 5th St. in Burlington. This...
WIBW
AAA projects nearly 1.2 million Kansans to hit the road for the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as the Christmas holiday weekend approaches. Topeka’s unleaded gas prices on Monday morning ranged from $2.42 to $2.89, according to GasBuddy.com. That’s good news for the estimated 1.2 million Kansans who are projected to hit the road in the coming...
WIBW
Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.
WIBW
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
WIBW
Marlatt Ave. reopened after separate collisions due to icy conditions
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Marlatt Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after it was closed as crews responded to two separate collisions due to the road’s icy conditions. Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the Riley County Police Department says the stretch of Marlatt Ave....
WIBW
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
WIBW
Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west-central Topeka, police said. At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues. Police...
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
WIBW
Washburn splits doubleheader with Missouri Western State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men snapped its three game skid with a big win over Missouri Western State Saturday night, 76-51. Tyler Nelson paced the Ichabods with 19 which was a game-high while Hayden grad Levi Braun dropped 17 and Michael Keegan added 14. Brady Christiansen almost recorded a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds.
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
