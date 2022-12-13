Read full article on original website
With superstar free agents off the board, who's ahead of the game in MLB's wild, wild winter?
A total of $2.15 billion was committed to just 10 players during November and December combined. A division-by-division look at where teams stand.
Guy who caught Aaron Judge record HR ball cost himself tons of money in auction
Remember Cory Youmans, a VP at Fisher Investments in the Dallas area? Until the end of Sept., there was no reason for Yankees fans to be familiar with Mr. Youmans, unless they were also fans of money (or dedicated members of Bachelor Nation). That all changed when Youmans caught Aaron...
Twins already bailing on Gary Sánchez emphasizes Yankees’ trade failure
On Monday night, the Twins agreed to a three-year contract with hated former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, which all but officially ended Gary Sánchez’s short tenure in Minnesota. As everybody remembers extremely well, the New York Yankees traded Sánchez to the Twins, along with Gio...
4 blockbuster trade targets that could be Yankees next ‘big’ move
Wondering what this next “big move” is after the New York Yankees polished off their Carlos Rodón negotiations, aren’t you? Fans have heard such rumblings from multiple MLB insiders, and now the speculation is churning on social media. In some instances, the Yankees have been directly...
Andrew Benintendi-White Sox deal proves Yankees were right to prioritize Carlos Rodón
Andrew Benintendi’s 33-game stint with the New York Yankees is all fans will get to remember him for. On Friday, the outfielder signed on with the Chicago White Sox as the next domino to fall in free agency. The Yankees still need to address their left field situation, but...
