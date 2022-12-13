ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Suspect in Henrico deadly shooting arrested after 4.5 hour standoff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in connection to a deadly September shooting in Henrico was arrested Saturday after a 4.5 hour standoff with police. Officers say they were called to the home on Hope Road around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic-related incident. No one was hurt in that case. However, as officers investigated, they discovered 27-year-old Kelvin Johnson was involved.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

DMV Select Office opens in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new DMV Select Office in Richmond. It’s located at 929 Myers Street in Scott’s Addition. DMV says this office will be open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond launches drive safe campaign to eliminate traffic fatalities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The city of Richmond is launching a drive-safe campaign encouraging drivers to remain aware on the roads ahead of the Holiday season. Drivers are asked to put their phones down, buckle up, obey the speed limits and avoid driving under the influence in order to maintain safer streets for all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man critically injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Henrico late Friday morning. Officers were called to the 9800 block of Gardenia Drive for a reported firearm violation at 11:40 a.m. Shortly after, police received another call for a shooting victim in the same area. Officers...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Melinda Greenstreet of Chesterfield was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining drugs and providing them to another person to hide in the front lobby of the jail for inmates to pick up later.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Former Virginia First Lady Holton dies at 97

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia First Lady Virginia Holton has died at age 97, according to a family statement released by US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), whose wife is Holton’s daughter. Virginia Holton’s husband, Abner Linwood Holton, Jr., served as Virginia’s 61st governor from 1970-1974, He died in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Henrico Fire offers holiday safety tips

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the temperature continues to drop and the holiday season pushes on, firefighters want to remind you about some important safety tips. Many of the decorations you put up can become a fire hazard if you’re not careful. According to Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds with...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert to a chilly rain possible Thursday and Friday. *Could* end as light snow showers Friday evening. Lots of time to watch this forecast closely. Check back for updates!. Saturday Overnight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Sunday: Mostly sunny...
RICHMOND, VA

