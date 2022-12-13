Read full article on original website
NBC12
Suspect in Henrico deadly shooting arrested after 4.5 hour standoff
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in connection to a deadly September shooting in Henrico was arrested Saturday after a 4.5 hour standoff with police. Officers say they were called to the home on Hope Road around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a domestic-related incident. No one was hurt in that case. However, as officers investigated, they discovered 27-year-old Kelvin Johnson was involved.
NBC12
DMV Select Office opens in Scott’s Addition
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new DMV Select Office in Richmond. It’s located at 929 Myers Street in Scott’s Addition. DMV says this office will be open for walk-in services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NBC12
City of Richmond launches drive safe campaign to eliminate traffic fatalities
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The city of Richmond is launching a drive-safe campaign encouraging drivers to remain aware on the roads ahead of the Holiday season. Drivers are asked to put their phones down, buckle up, obey the speed limits and avoid driving under the influence in order to maintain safer streets for all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.
NBC12
Man critically injured in Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Henrico late Friday morning. Officers were called to the 9800 block of Gardenia Drive for a reported firearm violation at 11:40 a.m. Shortly after, police received another call for a shooting victim in the same area. Officers...
NBC12
Woman sentenced for attempting to deliver drugs to Chesterfield County Jail
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to deliver drugs to inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Melinda Greenstreet of Chesterfield was arrested on Aug. 24 after investigators suspected her of obtaining drugs and providing them to another person to hide in the front lobby of the jail for inmates to pick up later.
NBC12
Hanover family looking for answers after baby Jesus stolen from display
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - People driving down Atlee Station Road in Hanover County may notice a sign one neighbor posted after part of their holiday display was stolen earlier this month. Robert Cooper, who has been putting up a nativity display for the last seven years, created the “Please Return...
NBC12
Henrico infusion clinic opens new Prince George location to serve Tri-Cities patients
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico-based health clinic Infusion Solutions is making access to critical healthcare more accessible for residents around the Tri-Cities with the opening of a second clinic in Prince George County. Infusion Solutions President Annette Bennett says she understands the struggle of traveling long distances to receive...
NBC12
Crews rescue driver after car crashes through fence near Boushall Middle School
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, crews had to cut out a windshield to get a driver out of a car after it crashed through a chain link fence early Sunday morning. The Richmond Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the crash happened on Hopkins Road near Boushall Middle School around 3 a.m.
NBC12
Former Virginia First Lady Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Virginia First Lady Virginia Holton has died at age 97, according to a family statement released by US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), whose wife is Holton’s daughter. Virginia Holton’s husband, Abner Linwood Holton, Jr., served as Virginia’s 61st governor from 1970-1974, He died in...
NBC12
Henrico Fire offers holiday safety tips
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the temperature continues to drop and the holiday season pushes on, firefighters want to remind you about some important safety tips. Many of the decorations you put up can become a fire hazard if you’re not careful. According to Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds with...
NBC12
Northbound lanes of I-95 reopen following early morning tractor trailer crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -All northbound lanes of I-95 in Richmond near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit (mile marker 78) were closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. All lanes have now been reopened.
NBC12
Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert to a chilly rain possible Thursday and Friday. *Could* end as light snow showers Friday evening. Lots of time to watch this forecast closely. Check back for updates!. Saturday Overnight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 20s. Sunday: Mostly sunny...
