Starkville, MS

Protect pipes, plants, pet, people as temperature drops

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s finally beginning to feel like Christmas. Temperatures are dropping and by week’s end, the area may be in the single digits. Now is the time to start thinking about the four Ps we hear about from our First Alert meteorologists. Be sure...
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser down

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With just one week to go before Christmas, the Salvation Army in Columbus needs your help reaching its red kettle fundraising goal. Bell ringers have been out for weeks collecting money in the charity’s annual Red Kettle Campaign. It’s The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser....
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus mayor awards two people for doing positive community work

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus shines a light on two people making a difference in the community. Today, Mayor Keith Gaskins awarded Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders and Dr. Julie Cooley Parker with the Earnest Brown Good Change award. This award is granted to those in the city...
COLUMBUS, MS
Mississippi University for Women extends name change process

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The process is continuing but Mississippi University for Women will not be changing its name this next year. President Nora Miller provided an update on the name change process. She says more than 500 people were selected to work in 11 focus groups on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Former employee smashes Cracker Barrel windows in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A former employee faces charges for going to town on the Old Country Store. Tupelo Police were called to a disturbance at the Cracker Barrel on Cross Creek Drive Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found that several of the restaurant’s windows had been broken,...
TUPELO, MS
Noxubee County shows appreciation for two retiring judges

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County showed its appreciation to retiring judges Lee S. Coleman and Lee Howard. Both served the Mississippi 16th Judicial District. Coleman served for 12 years and Howard served for 32 and a half years. During the retiring ceremony, Judge Lee Howard swore in...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Interlocal agreement in Shuqualak provides law enforcement protection

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County town of Shuqualak will now have a dedicated law enforcement presence again. County and town leaders have entered into an interlocal agreement that will allow the Sheriff’s Office to officially answer calls in Shuqualak town limits and will enable a deputy to serve as Town Marshal.
SHUQUALAK, MS
Arctic blast late in week puts highs into the 20s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Several rain chances and extensive cloud cover will make for several gloomy days throughout the week. A robust cold front brings highs from the 50s Thursday into the lower 20s by Friday. SUNDAY: Highs stick with the mid 40s despite more sunshine Sunday. Lows drop into...
COLUMBUS, MS
Rain arrives Monday night, winter blast awaits Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain becomes widespread Monday night into Tuesday. Mild air temporarily sets in for mid-week before an Arctic blast of air arrives Thursday night. MONDAY: Clouds gradually thicken up today, but rain should hold off until late-day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s for...
COLUMBUS, MS
Rain prevails early in week before winter blast

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A few chances for showers early next week bring a gloomy start. A heavy-weight cold front Friday knocks highs from the 50s into the low 20s and lows from the 40s into the teens. MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the mid 40s, as cloudy conditions and intermittent...
COLUMBUS, MS
Chickasaw County deputies search for man cashing fake payroll check

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies are asking for help finding someone that has reportedly been passing bogus checks. Sheriff James Meyers said this man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka. The incident happened yesterday. Investigators said the unidentified suspect was driving...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

