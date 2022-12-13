Read full article on original website
Related
Can Arnica Really Help Treat Dark Circles? A Dermatologist Says Yes
Okay, so you didn’t get enough sleep last night—or maybe you did, but because of genetics or vitamin deficiencies, it doesn’t look like it. Don’t fret! You can still look bright-eyed with the proper skincare products. While vitamin C- and hyaluronic acid-infused creams can absolutely brighten...
This Affordable Body Wash Is the Key to Beating Dry, Itchy Winter Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock
While there are select products in my beauty routine that I’ll always repurchase, I’ve always preferred to play the field when it comes to body wash. That was, until I tried the Naturium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash ($16). The moisturizing, oil-to-gel body wash reached viral status on TikTok this fall, and has been notoriously tough to purchase before selling out. The good news is that Naturium has fully restocked the body wash—just in time to save your dry skin this winter. So you’re definitely going to want to add one to your cart before it’s gone again.
I Drank Tart Cherry Juice, Rich in Melatonin and Tryptophan, Nightly for 2 Weeks To See if It Helped Me Sleep—And the Results Were Eye-Opening
If you’re like me and love nothing more than scrolling through #SleepTok (you know, as you toss and turn in bed, unable to sleep), you’ve likely come across thousands of videos of people chugging tart cherry juice with claims that it’ll help you catch some Z’s. While it may sound too good to be true, there is quite a bit of validity backing the fact that this fruit juice can help you get better-quality shuteye.
Well+Good
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 20 Years—Here’s Why Glycerin Is the Unsung Hero of Winter Skin Hydration’
Time and time again, we hear that hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and squalane are the MVPs of winter skin care. And, yes, these ingredients are fabulous, but there's another hydrating active that may not be on your radar, but absolutely should be. Enter: glycerin. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, it's the unsung hero of winter skin care.
You’re Cleaning Your Dryer Filter, But Have You Cleaned Your (Probably Smelly and Very Dirty) Washing Machine Filter?
It may seem counterintuitive to wash a washing machine—doesn’t it just get cleaned every time you do a load of laundry? But according to TikTok’s resident grandmother (with nearly three million followers), Babs, you should be cleaning out your washing machine filter four times per year. This is one time you definitely want to listen to your elders.
The Patagonia ‘Better Sweater’ Is 30% Off Right Now—Along With Thousands of Other Outerwear Favorites at REI
The cold just keeps getting colder and, if you're anything like us, you’ve come to the haunting realization that you’re seriously underprepared in the winter gear department. We swear that trendy down coat we bought in college was may more snow proof last year, as were the winter boots that are currently falling apart at the soles... whoops!
The Holy Grail of Products Jennifer Garner Swears By for Her New Short Haircut
Time and time again, we look to Jennifer Garner for inspiration—be it functional essentials like her "mom road trip bag" or super comfortable kicks (she's never led us astray). So, when Garner recently posted on Instagram that she chopped all of her hair off, of course we immediately booked it to the hair salon. The actress and entrepreneur makes a solid case for a chic, collarbone-length bob that's probably easier to style in the morning—if you know what you're doing.
Briogeo Just Launched an Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar, and It’s the Only One I’ve Ever Trusted on My Textured Hair
I am endlessly fascinated by shampoo bars. The idea of having a solid, plastic-free solution that's easy to travel with is intriguing. But, as someone with chronically dry 4C hair, I've always been afraid to try them, worried that they wouldn't work for my textured hair. So when I found out Briogeo—a Black-founded brand—was launching its own hydrating shampoo bar, I was over the moon.
The New Saucony Triumph 20 Sneaker Protects Knees for Walkers and Runners Alike—After 1 Month of Testing, I’m Really Impressed
I've been running long distances since the fifth grade, but it wasn't until college when I began to incorporate weightlifting into my workout routine. As you might imagine, I've run through quite a bit of running shoes and brands over the years—I change my running shoes after 300-500 miles as recommended by podiatrists—many of which left me with shin splints, inflamed heels, and bunion irritation. So, when I was given the chance to test out the new-ish Saucony Triumph 20 everyday running and walking sneakers, I immediately pounced on the opportunity.
‘I’m an RD, and Here’s Why Coffee Is Irritating Your Stomach—Plus How To Prevent It Without Going Cold Turkey’
As much as we absolutely adore our daily latte habit (triple shot of espresso, extra creamy), our stomachs can say otherwise. Especially after sipping on coffee continuously throughout the day, it’s not uncommon to experience a few rather uncomfortable side effects aside from a zap of energy—namely, stomach pain, rumbles, and even indigestion.
I Tested Vuori’s Internet-Famous, Ultra-Soft Athleisure, and It’s Now My Go-To for Workouts and Everyday Wear
When I buy performance-wear, I normally gravitate toward bright and bold colors and patterns. If you rummage through my closet, you'll find no shortage of tangerine orange workout sets, orchid purple, moisture-wicking tops, and baby pink sweats. After struggling to mix and match my athleisurewear and curate outfits for the gym, I decided to go on a colorful wardrobe hiatus and embark on a journey for basics. That's when I discovered Vuori: An internet-beloved headquarters for high-quality athleisure and workout basics that go with everything and anything in your closet.
Stuck Carrying the Full Mental Load of The Holidays? Here’s How To Deal
Between wrapping up work duties for the year and holiday festivities, this season can be hectic (read: overwhelming) for a lot of people, particularly for women who often perform more emotional labor in relationships and carry the burden of managing the mental load of the holidays of their whole family and household.
A Derm Shares How To Keep Your Winter Workouts From Causing Dry, Itchy, Exercise-Weathered Skin
Heading outside for a winter workout can be exhilarating. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or just running through the flurries in your own neighborhood, it can feel badass to conquer the elements no matter how bad it gets out there. But winter weather can be rough on our skin....
You Can Now Get the Most Iconic Chanel and Tom Ford Fragrances in Body Glitter Form—And They’re a Fraction of the Price
In case the butterfly clips, belly-button-baring jeans, and new Britney Spears music didn't clue you in, the 2000s are back, baby. The past year has seen a slew of early aughts trends—like over-glossed lips, smudgy eyeliner, and French manis—re-capturing their cool factor, and really, it was only a matter of time before body glitter followed in their footsteps. But don't get nostalgic just yet: This new crop of light-catching oils is nothing like the sparkly, birthday cake-scented concoctions you used to douse yourself with in middle school. They've got a luxury twist, and are so much better.
7 Cozy Scarves That Are Just As Good as the Trendy Acne Studio Scarf That’s All Over TikTok and Pinterest
The vibrant Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf ($310) has been living in my head rent-free since it popped up on my TikTok feed (#acnestudiosscarf has over 8M views) and Pinterest page this fall. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so strongly about an accessory before, let alone a scarf—especially since I live in Miami where scarves are only necessary 3-5 days out of the entire year, if that. But there’s just something about its colors, its toasty wool-mohair blend, and its oversized, blanket-level proportions that has totally bewitched me this year. I simply need to have it. The only thing standing in my way is the $310 price tag.
The Biggest Best-Kept Secret Are These Best-Selling Puffer Jackets on Costco’s Site, All Under $70 (No Membership Required)
From family-friendly jars of chocolate-covered almonds to luxury beauty, Costco—the one-stop shop for all things household, be it food, beauty, furniture, electronics, and more—has got you covered. Costco even has an impressive clothing selection with popular brands—and you can take advantage of the prices online, too (that's right, no Costco lines if you don't want them). This year, especially, the outerwear department did not disappoint.
Why This Wellness Journalist Wants You To Be More Skeptical of Health-Promoting Products That Are Too Good To Be True
I had barely hit record on my conversation with journalist Rina Raphael when she started dropping pearls of wisdom. When it comes to navigating the many offerings put forth by the wellness industry: "We're getting misinformation or information that's not high-quality from social media, from media, from your friends," she said. When you're feeling unwell, it's so easy to be persuaded by cure-all claims—which are all too common in this space. "This is why I make the point that no one should blame themselves if they feel like they've been duped."
These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors
Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
Wear, Reuse, Recycle: How to Make Your Running Shoe Lifecycle More Eco-Friendly
For runners, there’s nothing more invigorating than lacing up your sneakers and heading outside to enjoy pounding the pavement with the great outdoors as your backdrop. But while you’re taking in the epic scenery, there’s something important to consider: Are your running shoes impacting the environment you love so much?
This Is Exactly What Happens When You Don’t Wash Your Face Before Applying Skin-Care Products
This past Saturday, I did something I'd never ever done before—I put my nighttime skin-care products on without first washing my face. I had cleansed and applied products in the morning and then spent the day in my living room, watching movies and knitting—no sweating and no exposure to pollutants. By the end of the day, I was exhausted and couldn't bare to wash my face. But, I still slathered on my Dr. Naomi One Night Stand overnight mask and then hopped into bed.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0