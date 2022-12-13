Read full article on original website
New salon provides affordable pampering services in downtown Milford
MILFORD, Del. – A pair of self-proclaimed serial entrepreneurs are adding a new business venture to their portfolio in downtown Milford. Owners Zach and Marissa King opened up Studio You. King tells 47abc she’s always had a passion for all things beauty. Services at the salon and spa...
Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave
SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
New DIY studio space promotes all things artistic, births creativity
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Have you been thinking of ways to challenge yourself creatively?. You now have the opportunity to do that, as the Developing Artist Collaboration in Rehoboth Beach recently transformed it’s Out of the Box Warehouse into a DIY Experience studio. “We wanted to offer something a little be more unique than what you typically find here on the Delaware beaches. A creative space but it also has the ability to be utilized for a ton of different things,” DePaul said.
Veggie prices up 80%, local supermarket says it’s not a problem in Salisbury
DELMARVA – Vegetable prices are seeing a record spike across the country, due to weather and inflation. “You’re talking about a surge of 80% which is enormous,” says Cailey Locaklaire, the President of the Maryland Retailers Association. Vegetable prices saw an 8% jump in the month of...
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
Crash in Berlin sends three to the hospital
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 50. Police say they were dispatched to Route 818 and Route 50 for a crash involving two vehicles. One vehicle was on fire, police say. A GMC truck with a camper trailer attached was crossing Route 50, when it collided with a Ford F-150, according to police. Investigators say the GMC went up in flames after the impact.
Two pedestrians in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Berlin
BERLIN, Md. – Two people are in serious but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle in Berlin Friday night. Berlin Police were dispatched to Route 346, in front of Burn Pizza Restaurant, around 7:51 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a Jeep Cherokee and two pedestrians in the roadway. The pedestrians were identified as a 55-year-old male and 49-year-old female, both from Ocean Pines.
Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton
FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
Salisbury man sentenced to 50 years in prison for role in 2020 fatal shooting
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars for his role in a 2020 fatal shooting. Torrey Brittingham was convicted back in May of two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. On...
Frankford man charged after assaulting victim with machete
FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting someone with a machete. Delaware State Police say around 3:20 a.m. on December 17th, troopers responded to the 37,000 block of Oak Street for a reported assault. When troopers arrived, they learned that 42-year-old Jason Moore was involved in a physical fight with a female friend inside the home. The female victim then called a female friend to pick her up, say police.
World Cup Final sees boost for Specific Gravity Pizza thanks to watch parties
SALISBURY, Md- Sunday marked the World Cup final between France and Argentina, and soccer fans in Salisbury flocked to Specific Gravity pizza to watch the game. Owner Brian Brian Polczynski says their doors opened at 9;30 am, and throughout the World Cup his restaurant has seen a boost in sales and crowds they would not usually see.
