ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Condors play Ontario Reign Friday in final home game before Christmas

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBUCm_0jhVbKrx00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Condors take on the Ontario Reign on Friday in their final home game before Christmas.

The match begins at 7 p.m. The team will honor former goaltender Scott Hays as part of its 25th anniversary celebration, and Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer will be on sale for $2 from when doors open at 6 p.m. until the end of the first intermission, according to a Condors release.

Holiday packs are on sale and include four lower-level vouchers, a Condors hat and a Little Caesars large one-topping pizza for $99.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Toy giveaways around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is right around the corner and several organizations in the Kern County are hosting toy giveaways for local children. Here is a list of local organizations hosting toy giveaways: Toys in the Hood Stay Focused is hosting the Toys in the Hood toy giveaway Saturday, Dec. 17 from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hazy conditions bring down air quality in Bakersfield

The valley is in for a hazy couple of days as poor air quality affects our area. Air quality will be in the unhealthy range again Monday and Tuesday morning, with forecasts just above the threshold of 150. The county should see a gradual warmup throughout the week, making for a beautiful Christmas weekend with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP checkpoint nabs two suspected drunken drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Remains of three 3 discovered in San Bernardino County

Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November. One person has been identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos, 38, from Nuevo. The identities of the other two victims are currently unknown, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies first received reports of human remains found on […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Northern California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near Weldon, Calif. Around 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Route 178 east of Patterson Lane, according to a news release from the department. Deputies say […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fog, sub-freezing temperatures expected over the weekend

Dense fog is expected in most of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning this weekend. Sub-freezing temperatures are likely in most of the San Joaquin Valley tonight, Saturday nightand Sunday night. A warming trend is expected next week. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degreesabove normal for this time […]
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy