Condors play Ontario Reign Friday in final home game before Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Condors take on the Ontario Reign on Friday in their final home game before Christmas.

The match begins at 7 p.m. The team will honor former goaltender Scott Hays as part of its 25th anniversary celebration, and Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer will be on sale for $2 from when doors open at 6 p.m. until the end of the first intermission, according to a Condors release.

Holiday packs are on sale and include four lower-level vouchers, a Condors hat and a Little Caesars large one-topping pizza for $99.

