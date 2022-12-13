Condors play Ontario Reign Friday in final home game before Christmas
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Condors take on the Ontario Reign on Friday in their final home game before Christmas.
The match begins at 7 p.m. The team will honor former goaltender Scott Hays as part of its 25th anniversary celebration, and Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer will be on sale for $2 from when doors open at 6 p.m. until the end of the first intermission, according to a Condors release.
Holiday packs are on sale and include four lower-level vouchers, a Condors hat and a Little Caesars large one-topping pizza for $99.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0