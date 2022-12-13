ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Tracking dangerous winter weather: Snow on the way Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — The National Weather Service Monday posted a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday through Friday, warning a combination of snow, bitter cold and strong winds may create blizzard conditions across most of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Weather Now Storm Team has Impact...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha

A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. A Arctic blast with snow and brutal cold is likely. Check back for updates. Cold and breezy tonight with wind chills approaching zero degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Nonprofit supports single mothers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

College View Farmers Market visits downtown Lincoln for Harvest Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The holiday season brings families and friends together, often with food. When it comes to those holiday meals it can be fun to incorporate some seasonal foods items. Local farmers said incorporating seasonal produce grown close to the capital city can make the holiday season that much...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight

A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Zoo Lights continues through December 30

Meet Taylor Swift! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene battling a three-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd & Y street Sunday night.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Husker wrestling team defeats #18 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 18 South Dakota State as the Huskers recorded two bonus point victories to grab the 22-17 victory on Sunday. The Huskers opened the dual in an impressive fashion as #9 Liam Cronin (125) tallied his second pin of...
BROOKINGS, SD
doniphanherald.com

New truck stop planned for Crete

Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
CRETE, NE
1011now.com

Arctic air looming late next week...

The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists. You can submit your Good News Friday photos on our website and 1011NOW app.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers run past Cowgirls, 66-39

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced her fourth double-double of the season and Maggie Mendelson made a strong impression in her Nebraska women’s basketball debut, as the Huskers pulled away from Wyoming in a 66-39 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Markowski finished with game...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Creighton Prep food drive serves more than 1,000 families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of good cheer during the season. Cars lined up at Creighton Prep High School Saturday for their yearly Operation Others food drive. Catholic high school students from across the metro area filled up cars and SUVs with bags of groceries that were delivered to Omaha area families in need.
OMAHA, NE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Beni Ngoyi to make choice between Iowa State, Nebraska Wednesday

Iowa State’s three-star wide receiver commit Beni Ngoyi visited Nebraska over the weekend, touring the school and football program with new head coach Matt Rhule leading the way now. The Lincoln native has been committed to Iowa State since July, but wanted to see what the new blood in...
AMES, IA
KETV.com

Evening snow causes accidents, traffic delays Thursday night in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Evening snow is impacting Thursday night's commute in the Omaha area. Increased drive times are being reported due to accidents and delays. According to authorities, Highway 6 near Council Bluffs is completely blocked due to an eight-car pileup. Two people were injured in the crash, but...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeff Sims, a highly rated dual threat quarterback, committed to the University of Nebraska on Sunday. Sims spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech where he started in 23 games, passing for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns. Sims was also effective in the run game, rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy