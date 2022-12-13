Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
KETV.com
Tracking dangerous winter weather: Snow on the way Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — The National Weather Service Monday posted a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday through Friday, warning a combination of snow, bitter cold and strong winds may create blizzard conditions across most of Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Weather Now Storm Team has Impact...
KETV.com
Dangerous cold, snow move into Omaha for the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow chances and arctic air move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in timing for dangerous travel conditions beginning on Monday. The Omaha metro could see 1 to 2 inches of snow between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The greatest impact to those traveling will be along and south of Interstate 80.
WOWT
Wreaths Across America comes to Omaha
A 6 First Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday. A Arctic blast with snow and brutal cold is likely. Check back for updates. Cold and breezy tonight with wind chills approaching zero degrees. More sunshine tomorrow, a little bit warmer in the afternoon. Nonprofit supports single mothers...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
1011now.com
College View Farmers Market visits downtown Lincoln for Harvest Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The holiday season brings families and friends together, often with food. When it comes to those holiday meals it can be fun to incorporate some seasonal foods items. Local farmers said incorporating seasonal produce grown close to the capital city can make the holiday season that much...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
1011now.com
Zoo Lights continues through December 30
Meet Taylor Swift! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene battling a three-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd & Y street Sunday night.
1011now.com
Husker wrestling team defeats #18 South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team dominated No. 18 South Dakota State as the Huskers recorded two bonus point victories to grab the 22-17 victory on Sunday. The Huskers opened the dual in an impressive fashion as #9 Liam Cronin (125) tallied his second pin of...
doniphanherald.com
New truck stop planned for Crete
Pump & Pantry has announced plans for a new travel center in Crete. Grand Island-based Bosselman Enterprises said it plans to start construction on the 6,500-square-foot store next spring at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and Nebraska 33 in the northeast part of the city. Crete is located a half-hour...
1011now.com
Arctic air looming late next week...
The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists. You can submit your Good News Friday photos on our website and 1011NOW app.
1011now.com
Huskers run past Cowgirls, 66-39
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced her fourth double-double of the season and Maggie Mendelson made a strong impression in her Nebraska women’s basketball debut, as the Huskers pulled away from Wyoming in a 66-39 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon. Markowski finished with game...
1011now.com
Creighton Prep food drive serves more than 1,000 families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another sign of good cheer during the season. Cars lined up at Creighton Prep High School Saturday for their yearly Operation Others food drive. Catholic high school students from across the metro area filled up cars and SUVs with bags of groceries that were delivered to Omaha area families in need.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Rahmir Stewart commit sets social media on fire
It’s been a very big day for Nebraska football recruiting. In fact, if you consider the Tristan Alvano commit on Friday, it’s already been one heck of a weekend and there’s still another day to go. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company landed not one, not two,...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Beni Ngoyi to make choice between Iowa State, Nebraska Wednesday
Iowa State’s three-star wide receiver commit Beni Ngoyi visited Nebraska over the weekend, touring the school and football program with new head coach Matt Rhule leading the way now. The Lincoln native has been committed to Iowa State since July, but wanted to see what the new blood in...
klkntv.com
Everyone warned to stay away from Lincoln auto shop that caught fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near Y and North 22nd Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and...
KETV.com
Evening snow causes accidents, traffic delays Thursday night in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Evening snow is impacting Thursday night's commute in the Omaha area. Increased drive times are being reported due to accidents and delays. According to authorities, Highway 6 near Council Bluffs is completely blocked due to an eight-car pileup. Two people were injured in the crash, but...
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
1011now.com
Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeff Sims, a highly rated dual threat quarterback, committed to the University of Nebraska on Sunday. Sims spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech where he started in 23 games, passing for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns. Sims was also effective in the run game, rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
