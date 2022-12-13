Read full article on original website
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Neb. heating bills again this winter
LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter’s bills could outpace last year’s tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
North Platte area to experience dangerously cold wind chills next week
A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for areas generally along and north of Highway 2 for dangerously cold conditions next week.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
klkntv.com
Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon
Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
doniphanherald.com
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
North Platte Telegraph
Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts
With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
I-76 shuts down again in NE Colorado for safety concerns after multiple crashes
Long stretches of Interstate 76 in northeastern Colorado are closed Friday afternoon after multiple crashes and adverse weather conditions.
First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'
From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
72 inches of snow hits pocket of Colorado, 12-foot-tall drifts reported elsewhere
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows big totals across the state following a blizzard that hit Colorado this week, between December 12 and 14. While totals in the range of six to 12 inches were reported in the northeast, wind gusts created massive snow drifts and made travel very difficult. In some cases, drifts up to 12 feet deep were reported.
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following a major winter storm last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the panhandle and north central Nebraska, producing large amounts of...
KETV.com
Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
City of North Platte reminds residents to protect their pipes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter can cause more problems than cold feet, he can also lead to frozen pipes and thousands of dollars in repairs. With temperatures below zero in the forecast, the City of North Platte Water Department reminds residents that some simple steps can prevent pipes from freezing.
Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.
LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
