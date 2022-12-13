ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, NE

CBS Denver

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.  There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.  
BRUSH, CO
klkntv.com

Light snow chances Monday; arctic air coming soon

Sunday topped out with temperatures in the mid 30s and 40s in a few spots near Hebron and toward Grand Island. As we turn to look into next week, be prepared. The beginning of Christmas week will be the start of our downward slope into MUCH colder weather. Temperatures will still be bearable as we attempt to climb back into the 30s, but clouds will hang tough throughout the day.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plows make headway Saturday against Sandhills, Panhandle snowdrifts

With western Nebraska at last clear of weather warnings, snowplows made substantial progress Saturday in reopening state highways shut down by last week’s massive blizzard. The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Facebook page said Saturday morning that “many long-term closures” would end soon in the Panhandle and north central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
NEBRASKA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry

A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following a major winter storm last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the panhandle and north central Nebraska, producing large amounts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard

Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.

LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
NEBRASKA STATE
