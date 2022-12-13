ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Comments / 2

Russ Gregory
5d ago

There is entirely to much development going on in Brunswick county. Just drive around the county, it doesn't take a brain surgeon to see this. To little service (roads, sewer, water, gas and others) and to many homes and cars. If we had some investigating reporters, I feel they would find monies changing hands between developers and our so called government leaders...

Reply
5
Tammy Gould
5d ago

my sentiments exactly we don't need no more homes they're tearing the trees down our wildlife is being run into the road being killed keep tearing the trees down and we're going to be out of oxygen around this way people need to go back where they come from

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

City of Southport giving away mulch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WITN

Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
WNCT

Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors.  Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

UNCW Board of Trustees votes unanimously to increase tuition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students at UNCW will see a hike in tuition next fall. The board of trustees voted unanimously to increase tuition for nonresident undergraduate students and both resident and nonresident graduate students. Overall, tuition would increase by 5.5%. Undergraduate nonresident tuition will go up from $19,603...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach?

The most quintessential thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach is Ocean Boulevard. It is lined with some of our grandest hotels, modest motels, fabulous beachfront homes, and beachfront cabanas that you can’t even spend the night in. It boasts restaurants, amusement parks, an art museum and so much more. It is a major artery. But figuratively speaking it is our major artery, it is the heart of Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy