Russ Gregory
5d ago
There is entirely to much development going on in Brunswick county. Just drive around the county, it doesn't take a brain surgeon to see this. To little service (roads, sewer, water, gas and others) and to many homes and cars. If we had some investigating reporters, I feel they would find monies changing hands between developers and our so called government leaders...
5
Tammy Gould
5d ago
my sentiments exactly we don't need no more homes they're tearing the trees down our wildlife is being run into the road being killed keep tearing the trees down and we're going to be out of oxygen around this way people need to go back where they come from
3
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WECT
Inspections, maintenance to close eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that maintenance and inspections will close the eastbound, right lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Per the announcement, crews will focus on the bridge’s elevators. The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Dec....
WFAE.org
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
WECT
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
WECT
Two additional arrests made in connection to November assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of a Bladenboro resident. According to the release, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the Nov. 30 assault that left 40-year-old Demetreus Powell...
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
WECT
UNCW Board of Trustees votes unanimously to increase tuition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students at UNCW will see a hike in tuition next fall. The board of trustees voted unanimously to increase tuition for nonresident undergraduate students and both resident and nonresident graduate students. Overall, tuition would increase by 5.5%. Undergraduate nonresident tuition will go up from $19,603...
WECT
Pedestrian dies after traffic accident on Market Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Dec. 16 that a 45-year-old man died after being hit by a car the previous day. He was struck by a car on the 3100 block of Market Street near Montgomery Ave. at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach?
The most quintessential thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach is Ocean Boulevard. It is lined with some of our grandest hotels, modest motels, fabulous beachfront homes, and beachfront cabanas that you can’t even spend the night in. It boasts restaurants, amusement parks, an art museum and so much more. It is a major artery. But figuratively speaking it is our major artery, it is the heart of Myrtle Beach.
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for suspect, asking public’s help to identify
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a man in reference to a suspicious incident that occurred at the 300 block of S College Rd. He is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 pounds,...
