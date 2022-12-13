ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome Middle School construction 'risk' dominates discussion; the school board is asking the city to back $103 million in bonds

By , dcrowder, Rome City Schools
 5 days ago
This artist’s rendering shows the proposed Rome Middle School. Rome City Schools

Both the Rome City Commission and the Rome Board of Education seem to be in agreement about the need for a new Rome Middle School, but the question remains how, and how risky it is, to fund the project.

Superintendent Eric Holland has been tasked with getting more information on the cost to bring the current middle school building — which houses seventh and eighth grades — back into state department of education code. He’ll also get an estimate on expanding it to add sixth grade.

Some commissioners have expressed reservations about a plan for the city to back bonds that would fund $103 million of the $119 million price tag of the middle school. The bonds would be paid back over 20 years using funds from four education local option sales tax votes. As with any bond of that size, there will also be a significant amount of interest to be paid.

“The crux of their concerns is that it appears as though the City of Rome is tying itself up for 20 years with no ability to build any new school facilities or rehabbing any current facilities,” said Commissioner Mark Cochran, who chairs the city’s finance committee.

Holland said the current middle school building has been removed from the facilities plan, and is set to receive approximately $16 million in capital outlay funds from the Georgia Department of Education.

That money for future upkeep could be used to offset the cost of building the new school, to be located across Veterans Memorial Highway.

Funding is based on the number of instructional units. According to Holland, they took Rome Middle School off code and then they took the sixth grade classes in the elementary schools off code to in order to get the capital outlay funds.

“If you add the old middle school back into code, you lose all the entitlement money,” Holland told commissioners. “We could continue, but we would not be able to build another school, and we do not have the capacity now at the middle school to move.”

School board member Will Byington told commissioners that he feels the school system should not have a sixth grade on the current campus, for safety reasons.

“We can’t safely have 4,000 kids on that campus the way it is now,” he said. “Traffic is a nightmare. We have one way in and one way out.”

The school is built for 700 students and now has 1,100. Some school board members believe there would not even be enough room on the campus to expand the current building.

There is also a significant amount of growth projected within the school system.

“The growth is going to occur,” said Commissioner Craig McDaniel. “With the Hyundai announcement (in Bartow County), which none of us knew was going to happen, those numbers may reach 6,000 to 7,000 employees. Some of those may end up living in Rome and Floyd County.”

Where students would go classes during the renovation was also a concern raised during the meeting, which took place during the commission’s Monday caucus. If a new school is built across the street, students would still be able to attend classes in the current facility.

The rising cost of construction also is an issue.

“Building costs have grown exponentially,” said Board of Education Chair Jill Fisher. “Some of it is recent increases. We worked very hard to trim as much as we could. We just can’t cut any of the programs. We can’t cut Grand Illusion or athletics. We have to serve all our students.”

A swimming pool and some hall space have already been removed from the design.

Holland told commissioners that their concerns were his concerns.

“This is kind of like the hand we were dealt,” he said. “So, we have to play this as the hand we wanted, but we have to make sure we are playing it the right way.”

Cochran added that he called for Monday’s discussion because he wants a unified front, whatever the funding decision may be.

“I don’t want a 5-4 vote on a $120 million bond,” he said. “I think it needs to be a 9-0 vote and we need to be in lockstep with the Rome City Schools.”

Rome, GA
