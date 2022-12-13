New research explores ulotaront as an adjunctive therapy for adults with major depressive disorder. In December, the first patient was enrolled in the first trial studying the use of a trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) agonist to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. This Phase 2/3 clinical study will aim to evaluate the TAAR1 agonist ulotaront (formerly known as SEP-363856) as an adjunctive therapy for adults with MDD.

