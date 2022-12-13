ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psychiatric Times

TAAR1 and the Future of MDD Treatment

New research explores ulotaront as an adjunctive therapy for adults with major depressive disorder. In December, the first patient was enrolled in the first trial studying the use of a trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) agonist to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. This Phase 2/3 clinical study will aim to evaluate the TAAR1 agonist ulotaront (formerly known as SEP-363856) as an adjunctive therapy for adults with MDD.

