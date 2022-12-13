Read full article on original website
WVNews
About 10 years later, opinions still divided on efficacy of West Virginia graduated sanctions
It’s been nearly 10 years since West Virginia lawmakers passed a law basically giving convicted felons on probation and home incarceration two extra chances to avoid incarceration in a state prison. After all that time, opinions on the law remain divided.
Crouch to retire amid turbulent times at West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is undergoing a period of change and reorganization following scrutiny from lawmakers and a pricey organizational assessment. Bill Crouch, who was appointed to lead agency in 2017 and became one of the faces of the...
'Be The One' box equips West Virginia's campuses to respond to opioid emergencies
A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling 29 schools.
West Virginia COVID hospitalizations over 200 for first time in over 11 weeks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 202 COVID hospitalizations Monday. It was the first time in 80 days — since Sept. 30 — the state has had 200 or more COVID patients in hospitals.
Missouri St. 79, Cent. Michigan 58
CENT. MICHIGAN (4-7) Ajiboye 3-3 0-0 6, Stafl 1-3 0-0 3, Bass 4-13 6-8 18, Taylor 6-15 0-0 12, Zarzuela 2-10 2-2 7, Majerle 1-4 0-0 3, Harding 0-1 3-4 3, Pavrette 3-5 0-1 6, McCaskill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-15 58.
Housing market improvement expected next year; interest rates dropping off in West Virginia
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by 50 basis points on Dec. 14. It was the seventh hike of the year but smaller than the previous four, which were aggressive 75 point increases. Increasing interest rates in smaller increments shows that the Fed believes that inflation is finally being...
McHenry structure fire under investigation
McHENRY — A McHenry structure fire is currently under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to a press release, the fire was discovered around 1:11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at 148 Kathys Way, McHenry.
