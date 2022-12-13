A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling 29 schools.

