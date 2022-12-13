Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Red Sox Make Major Free Agent SplashOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Could Justin Turner Be The Rafael Devers Replacement For The Red Sox?OnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
whdh.com
Shelter in place issued amid police activity in Cohasset neighborhood
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a shelter in place order amid ongoing police activity in a neighborhood in Cohasset. At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
whdh.com
Cleanup underway after car crashes into busy building in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the building was evacuated out of concern for a collapse. The...
whdh.com
Rockland woman charged with vehicular manslaughter months after off-duty Randolph police officer killed in crash
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with the death of an off-duty Randolph police officer. Officer Michael Beal was hit and killed along Route 3 in Hingham in May. Prosecutors say Kaleigh Davidson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed into Beal’s car.
whdh.com
Neponset Avenue in Dorchester reopens after water main break
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neponset Avenue reopened after a water main break forced its closure. The road was previously under construction when the pipe burst. Road work is expected to continue Monday morning. No further information has been released. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
whdh.com
Shelter in place issued after man tries to break into Cohasset police station with chainsaw
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a shelter in place order after a man entered the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and tried to use the device to break through the security door before barricading himself in his home, officials said. At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the...
whdh.com
Driver hospitalized after crashing into building in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in Roslindale has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a business, causing the front of the building to collapse. The driver was transported from the scene of the Corinth Street crash and several businesses have been forced to close due to the severe damage to the building, which was evacuated out of concern for a collapse.
whdh.com
Police respond to reports of a student stabbed during fight at Medford High School
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police responded Monday morning to reports of a student getting stabbed during a fight in the boys’ bathroom at Medford High School. Several police cruisers and an ambulance responded to the scene around 9 a.m. and the school was placed in safe mode. First...
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. However, they said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it.
whdh.com
WATCH: Driver escapes injury after crashing into home in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to emerge uninjured after a wild crash caught on camera in Lynn on Friday. Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the SUV careen through the intersection of Hamilton and Boston streets and into an abandoned house around 9 a.m. Crews worked for...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to ID man in string of assaults
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries. The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.
whdh.com
After standoff, police arrest man accused of trying to break into Cohasset police station with chainsaw
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Hours after police issued a shelter in place order for a neighborhood in Cohasset, police arrested the man they say barricaded himself in his home after entering the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and trying to use the device to break through the security door, officials said.
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in vehicle vandalism in MBTA station parking lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month. The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on...
whdh.com
Crews responding to massive water main break in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews are working to repair a massive water main break that flooded streets in Roxbury on Sunday. The break, reported around 6:30 a.m. on St. James Street, caused the street to buckle, according to the Boston Fire Department. Boston Water has shut down a 12-inch water...
whdh.com
Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
whdh.com
T police searching for suspect in indecent assault and battery at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with a reported indecent assault and battery. Officers responded to the reported incident at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing Station at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with...
whdh.com
‘Backhoe Santa’ raising money for Salvation Army in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - If you see Santa cruising around South Boston, he might be in something bigger than a sleigh. ‘Backhoe Santa,’ Sam Fuller, CEO of the Sound of the Smile Program, is driving his backhoe around the area to raise money for the Salvation Army. His goal is...
whdh.com
Randolph school administrator off the job after allegations of inappropriate conduct
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school administrator in Randolph is off the job amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. The district announced its decision to place the Randolph Public Schools administrator on leave after learning of the allegations against them. “Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps...
whdh.com
First night of Hanukkah marked with Boston Common Menorah lighting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials gathered on the Common Sunday to mark the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle on the Boston Common menorah. Governor-elect Maura Healey was on hand for the event. The lighting of the National Menorah in Washington, D.C. also took place on Sunday. (Copyright...
whdh.com
Fall River man uses ‘intuition’ to win six $25,000 a Year for Life prizes in same drawing
Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River is the winner of six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he purchased for the drawing that took place Wednesday, December 14. Roberts cited “intuition” as his reason...
Comments / 0