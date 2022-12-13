FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. However, they said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO