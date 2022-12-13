ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

whdh.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Shelter in place issued amid police activity in Cohasset neighborhood

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a shelter in place order amid ongoing police activity in a neighborhood in Cohasset. At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Cleanup underway after car crashes into busy building in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the building was evacuated out of concern for a collapse. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Neponset Avenue in Dorchester reopens after water main break

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Neponset Avenue reopened after a water main break forced its closure. The road was previously under construction when the pipe burst. Road work is expected to continue Monday morning. No further information has been released. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver hospitalized after crashing into building in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in Roslindale has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a business, causing the front of the building to collapse. The driver was transported from the scene of the Corinth Street crash and several businesses have been forced to close due to the severe damage to the building, which was evacuated out of concern for a collapse.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. However, they said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Driver escapes injury after crashing into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to emerge uninjured after a wild crash caught on camera in Lynn on Friday. Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the SUV careen through the intersection of Hamilton and Boston streets and into an abandoned house around 9 a.m. Crews worked for...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to ID man in string of assaults

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries. The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews responding to massive water main break in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews are working to repair a massive water main break that flooded streets in Roxbury on Sunday. The break, reported around 6:30 a.m. on St. James Street, caused the street to buckle, according to the Boston Fire Department. Boston Water has shut down a 12-inch water...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

First night of Hanukkah marked with Boston Common Menorah lighting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials gathered on the Common Sunday to mark the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle on the Boston Common menorah. Governor-elect Maura Healey was on hand for the event. The lighting of the National Menorah in Washington, D.C. also took place on Sunday. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA

