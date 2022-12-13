ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after accident while filming Top Gear

By Connie Evans
 5 days ago

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an accident while filming for Top Gear.

The 45-year-old TV presenter and former professional cricketer was involved in the accident on Tuesday morning while at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

The father of four, who has presented the BBC One show since 2019, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but is not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, The Sun reported.

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield , Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire , but walked away from the incident unharmed.

Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash at the same airfield in 2006, leaving him in a coma.

