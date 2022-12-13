ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iz7F_0jhVaau600

The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61.

Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers , Jimmy Johnson , and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing tributes to Leach.

Davis Wade Stadium, where Leach coached the Bulldogs from 2020 to 2022, was adorned Tuesday with a decoration that the coach surely would have adored.

Accompanying a file photo of Leach, the stadium's crew raised a pirate flag. Nicknamed "The Pirate," Leach's fascination and knowledge of all things 18th century pirates was a hallmark of his legacy. It was a tenet of his coaching philosophy and added to his eccentric personality off the field.

The Davis Wade Stadium tribute received praise from football fans. "Fly the flag," wrote one fan , while another replied with Leach's infamous "Swing your sword" axiom.

Mississippi State's gesture resonated among fans, which speaks to the legacy Leach will leave behind.

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
The Comeback

Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Bo Nix announces his plans for next season

Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday

No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

College coach reveals absolutely shocking accusation

With the addition of the transfer portal and the recent changes to the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, college football has changed quite a bit. And as Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert points out, not all of it is for the better. During his press conference this week, Jake Dickert revealed Read more... The post College coach reveals absolutely shocking accusation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy