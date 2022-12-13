Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral

The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61.

Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers , Jimmy Johnson , and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing tributes to Leach.

Davis Wade Stadium, where Leach coached the Bulldogs from 2020 to 2022, was adorned Tuesday with a decoration that the coach surely would have adored.

Accompanying a file photo of Leach, the stadium's crew raised a pirate flag. Nicknamed "The Pirate," Leach's fascination and knowledge of all things 18th century pirates was a hallmark of his legacy. It was a tenet of his coaching philosophy and added to his eccentric personality off the field.

The Davis Wade Stadium tribute received praise from football fans. "Fly the flag," wrote one fan , while another replied with Leach's infamous "Swing your sword" axiom.

Mississippi State's gesture resonated among fans, which speaks to the legacy Leach will leave behind.