Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man is facing felony drug related charges after he was arrested on Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Department deputies said they arrested Shelby Kobra Kelly, 28, in the 300 block of North Park Drive on charges of possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a class B Felony, and drug tax stamp violation, a class D Felony.
