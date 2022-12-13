ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Man indicted in July fatal shooting in Central Lubbock

By Gabriel Monte, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago
A 32-year-old man accused in a late July fatal shooting in central Lubbock was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury.

Julio Gutierrez is charged with murder in the July 30 shooting death of 29-year-old Thomas Richardson at a home in the 2700 block of 42nd Street.

Gutierrez's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crime Unit investigation that began when Lubbock police officers responding to a call from Gutierrez, who reportedly told a dispatcher he'd shot and killed someone with a hand gun, according to an arrest warrant.

Gutierrez was still at the scene when officer arrived. Richardson was found in the living room of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the warrant states.

Meanwhile, police detained Gutierrez, who requested an attorney and refused to speak with investigators.

However, a woman at the scene told investigators she heard the men fighting earlier that night. She said she heard one of the men threaten to kill the other before hearing one gunshot.

The court documents did not disclose the cause of the argument between the men.

Gutierrez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and his bond is set at $150,000. Jail records show he is no longer being held at the jail.

