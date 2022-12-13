Harrison police officer’s traffic stop leads to arrest of Maryland suspect

Police say a man wanted in Maryland for attempted first-degree murder was caught in Harrison thanks to an officer doing DWI work.

Harrison police say officer Michael Forgione noticed an expired New Jersey temporary plate on a car on Westchester Avenue Thursday night.

Forgione stopped the car and found out the driver had an arrest warrant from Maryland.

The driver, who has not been identified, was picking up a friend from the West Harrison area.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice and held in Valhalla until Maryland officers brought him back to the state.