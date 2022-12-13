ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hempstead residents say redistricting process is dividing minority populations

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

More than two dozen people made their voices heard Tuesday, saying the Town of Hempstead is discriminating against communities of color when it comes to redistricting. They're asking for fair representation.

The residents rallied outside Town Hall to show their frustration. They're accusing the town of stretching district lines to divide minority populations. Residents say the redistricting process lacks transparency and discriminates against communities of color.

Every 10 years, a census is taken to adjust electoral districts according to changes in population and demographics. The census shows that 47% of the population of the Town of Hempstead are made up of people of color, yet the board does not reflect that.

The group rallied outside but then moved inside Town Hall for a public comment hearing in front of the Temporary Redistricting Commission. In addition to asking for a transparent process, they demanded two more districts where minority groups hold most of the district's population.

Civil rights attorney Fred Brewington told the commission that the redistricting maps need to be fair and can't violate voting rights.

The town attorney addressed the concern by telling the public during the meeting that a new proposed redistricting map will be available before the end of the year.

