ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Military identifies WWII Army Air Force soldier from Metuchen

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jo96T_0jhVaJ5r00

The remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from New Jersey who died during World War II have been positively identified, Defense Department officials announced Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin, 21, of Metuchen, was assigned to the 369th Bombardment Squadron, 306th Bombardment Group, 40th Combat Wing, 8th Air Force in the European Theater, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA.

On Oct. 14, 1943, Uhrin was the radio operator of a B-17F Flying Fortress bomber that was flying a mission to Schweinfurt, Germany, when it was shot down by enemy fighters near Rommelhausen and Langenbergheim, Hessen, Germany. The plane was among 60 lost during the mission. Surviving crew members said Uhrin was killed before the aircraft crashed and none of them saw him bail out.

His death was confirmed shortly after the crash, but there was no record of his burial location.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command investigated around Rommelhausen and Langenbergheim, but couldn’t find any concrete evidence linking recovered remains with Uhrin. He was declared nonrecoverable in April 1955.

DPAA historians who are focused on air losses over Germany later located a set of remains that they said had a strong chance of being Uhrin’s. The remains — which were buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery in Belgium — were disinterred in June 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Uhrin's remains, as well as circumstantial evidence, while scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System performed DNA testing. He was accounted for in May, but his family only recently received their full briefing on the case.

Uhrin’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Cambridge American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in the United Kingdom, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.

Uhrin will be buried in Metuchen, though a date hasn't been determined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Pelham HS students who took wrong PSAT learn their scores

Students at Pelham Memorial High School who took the wrong PSAT last October are starting to learn their scores. The College Board had refused to release them because the wrong test was administered. A school district spokesman says they surveyed students to determine if they had discussed the questions on...
VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy