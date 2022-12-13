Over 1,000 young students receive stipend toward college

Young students from District 18 received money to use for college as part of the city's initiative to help youth shape their careers.

Kindergarten and first grade students at P.S. 276 and across the district are eligible to participate in the Save for College program. Each child initially received $100 in their account, and they have several opportunities to receive more money throughout the years until college.

Approximately 1,200 first graders in District 18 received $1,000 toward college.

The additional $1,000 donation to these first graders was made possible by a $1.2 million investment from several organizations, including Bloomberg Philanthropies and Brooklyn Community Foundation. Organizers say this is the largest community investment to date.

The city hopes to continue offering this opportunity to students enrolled in the public school system to help them build their careers.