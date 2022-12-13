TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO