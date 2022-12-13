Read full article on original website
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge
You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock
Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try
As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Another Lubbock Business Sees Great Support from the Community
Times are hard for everyone right now, and many Lubbock businesses are feeling the pain. Fortunately, Lubbock has a great community that wants to see businesses thrive in the Hub City, and they have once again shown their support for a local restaurant. The pizza joint 1000 Degrees Pizza on...
You Have To Check Out This New Lubbock Fluid Art Experience Opening This Week
Back in November, I told y'all about the new art place coming to Lubbock. I got a chance to check it out before anyone else and here is how it went. I had so much fun. I was so worried it was going to be hard because I have no artistic ability but the hardest part was picking out my paint.
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
Have You Checked Out These 4 West Texas Tree Farms?
Did you know around West Texas there are a couple of tree farms? I didn't. Now the one here in Lubbock is completely sold out for the year but this will be great to know for next year! A couple has closed since last year but there are still four remaining. Check them out.
10 Lubbock Neighborhoods With the Most College Students
Whether you are a college kid looking for the best place to live and be near your peers, or you are done with school and want to avoid living near college kids, this list is for you. Lubbock has a wide variety of neighborhoods that fit anyone's needs. Whether you...
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted
So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
An Open Letter to Lubbock Workers: Please Stop Coming to Work Sick
Around this time of year, a lot of people typically get sick. That's how it's always been. This year in particular, however, things to be a little bit more intense, and it's entirely preventable. We're in what some are calling a "tripledemic." Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are higher...
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks
TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
Top 10 Google Searches in Lubbock In 2022, #1 May Surprise You
We all love Google. We take to it when we need to find something, learn something or are just bored. I use it all the time and a lot of people here in Lubbock do too. Here are the top Google searches in Lubbock for 2022. Top 10 Google Searches...
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
New Outlet Store Coming to Lubbock, Up To 70% Off Name Brands
Looking to shop for less? A big outlet store is coming to Lubbock just for that. It is called Ollie's Bargain Outlet and it is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. You can find things like real brands at real bargain prices. The store is an...
You Won’t Believe What’s Going Up In Place Of The Double T Scoreboard!
Please know that I wrote the headline for his post as a rib. It's kind of the point. The Double T scoreboard at Texas Tech was iconic, I'll give you that. It looks like it was a great piece of engineering and design and it served for 44 years. I'm not going to bother with too much trivia here, but the sign-saw nine head coaches and three interim head coaches. Yeah, it almost outlasted 12 head coaches. A quick look at those head coaches' records shows that under that sign, Tech was a .500 team since 1978.
