Lubbock, TX

I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge

You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock

Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try

As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Have You Checked Out These 4 West Texas Tree Farms?

Did you know around West Texas there are a couple of tree farms? I didn't. Now the one here in Lubbock is completely sold out for the year but this will be great to know for next year! A couple has closed since last year but there are still four remaining. Check them out.
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
The Top 5 Most Liked Lubbock TikToks

TikTok is one of everyone's favorite apps right now. It is full of entertaining videos that pull you in and leave you scrolling for hours on end. If you spend enough time scrolling through the app, you are bound to come across some interesting videos from here in Lubbock, Texas. Curious about what the most popular videos to come out of the Hub city are, I did some digging. Turns out that these are the top 5 most liked Lubbock videos on TikTok.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
You Won’t Believe What’s Going Up In Place Of The Double T Scoreboard!

Please know that I wrote the headline for his post as a rib. It's kind of the point. The Double T scoreboard at Texas Tech was iconic, I'll give you that. It looks like it was a great piece of engineering and design and it served for 44 years. I'm not going to bother with too much trivia here, but the sign-saw nine head coaches and three interim head coaches. Yeah, it almost outlasted 12 head coaches. A quick look at those head coaches' records shows that under that sign, Tech was a .500 team since 1978.
