Chelan, WA

NCW Libraries branches open as warming centers

WENATCHEE — All 30 NCW Libraries branches will also be serving as warming centers as frigid temperatures are expected. Areas in north central Washington are expected to see temperatures drop into the sing digits through the weekend, with snow returning early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Funding announced to study and plan for removal of dam in Okanogan County that hasn't generated power since the 1950s

OROVILLE - In an article published by the Seattle Times, Okanogan County stands to benefit from the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) new funding for dam removal and fish passage improvement projects. Washington State is set to receive $40 million for various projects, pending official approval from NOAA. $2...
Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night

Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
Large Overnight Fire Closes Main Street in Monitor

Chelan County Fire District 6 has been working a major fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor. Fire Chief Phil Mosher says they were on the scene at 1am. Main Street in Monitor from Hwy 2/92 to the railroad tracks has been closed as there fire hoses across the roadway.
City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street

The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County

MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
22-year-old man killed in wreck with semi-truck north of Blewett Pass

BLEWETT PASS — A Chelan man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Wednesday morning on US 97 north of Blewett Pass. Donaciano Servin Marquez, a 46-year-old Chelan man, was driving a 2007 GMC pickup truck south on US 97. State troopers say he lost control on the icy highway, causing the vehicle to slide into the northbound lane.
Wenatchee man again resentenced to life in prison in 1994 murder

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man convicted in a 1994 murder was resentenced last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when he killed 21-year-old Jeremy Wood with a baseball bat on Number 2 Canyon Road near Wenatchee. Lauderdale was found guilty in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
‘I’m D.B. Cooper.’ Skagit County man says he’s the legendary hijacker in new film

In the film now playing on demand and on a handful of local screens, 70-year-old Rodney Lewis Bonnifield says he’s the guy who jumped out of a Boeing 727 in 1971, disappearing with $200,000 in ransom money. The movie I Am D.B. Cooper, part documentary, part dramatic recreation, depicts Bonnifield and filmmakers going after the long-buried cash near the Columbia River. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO CREDIT: Slow Grind Media)
