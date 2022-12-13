Take one of my favorite affordable electric cars and add a massive dose of additional power; with a formula like that, it's no surprise that I've come away from my first drive of the 2023 Kia EV6 GT with stars in my eyes. The GT isn't just the quickest EV6 variant, it's the quickest production car the brand's ever built, hauling ass from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a blistering 3.4 seconds, leaving many sports coupes and roadsters staring at its hot little hatch as it rockets away. However, satisfying that need for speed comes at a price -- both a direct increase to the bottom line and indirect reductions in efficiency and range -- that affects the EV6's stellar value.

