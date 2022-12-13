Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
CandysDirt.com
This Robert Tabak-Designed Oak Cliff Original Has Me Flipping My Word-of-The-Day Calendar
Let’s talk about Robert Tabak. He’s a design architect with over 30 years of experience. He started in hospitality and commercial design and has more recently moved into residential. Tabak has found a niche designing high-end single family attached homes which is the luxury way to say “duplex.”...
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Southlake Style
Must-See Custom-Built Home In Premier Fort Worth Neighborhood
Custom built by M The Builders in Fort Worth's premier neighborhood of Montrachet, featuring over 50 acres of green space with hiking and biking trails, guarded entry and a community pool and amenity center. Come see this fabulous home with a chef's kitchen featuring a 48-inch gas range. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room, which has a 16-inch sliding glass door access to outdoor living with an outdoor fireplace laid out perfectly for entertaining or homework with kids. The front study closes off for privacy when working from home, making the perfect Zoom room or formal dining. Private Schools - All Saints' Episcopal is less than 2 miles away and visible from the neighborhood. Fort Worth Country Day, Southwest Christian and Trinity Valley are all less than 9 miles away. Certified Master Builder.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
fortworthreport.org
Veteran, former TV star gathers troops to tackle affordable housing in Fort Worth
During a drive around 76104, Andy Williams sees two workers in front of a house recently built with a sign bearing the name Rehab Warriors, his career-training program. After learning that they are roofers, Williams makes a call and passes the phone over to one of the workers. Within a...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
mahoningmatters.com
Abandoned dog in Florida hotel had vanished from Texas home 7 years ago, shelter says
A Texas family’s 7-year search for their missing dog came to an surprising end, when she was found abandoned at in a Florida hotel, according to the Orange County Animal Shelter. The discovery was made the first week of December, and it remains a mystery how the dog, Jazzy,...
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas Bourbon Club Is One of DFW’s Most Exclusive Private Groups
If there is one thing to know about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that there are about 140 members and more than 3,000 on the waiting list. If you need to know one more thing about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that the club had just three members in 2017.
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes
The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season. The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
