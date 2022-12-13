ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Must-See Custom-Built Home In Premier Fort Worth Neighborhood

Custom built by M The Builders in Fort Worth's premier neighborhood of Montrachet, featuring over 50 acres of green space with hiking and biking trails, guarded entry and a community pool and amenity center. Come see this fabulous home with a chef's kitchen featuring a 48-inch gas range. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room, which has a 16-inch sliding glass door access to outdoor living with an outdoor fireplace laid out perfectly for entertaining or homework with kids. The front study closes off for privacy when working from home, making the perfect Zoom room or formal dining. Private Schools - All Saints' Episcopal is less than 2 miles away and visible from the neighborhood. Fort Worth Country Day, Southwest Christian and Trinity Valley are all less than 9 miles away. Certified Master Builder.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History

Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
