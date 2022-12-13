ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday December 19th

We have one nice day to prepare for much colder weather that will be headed to the Big Country for later this week. Make your preparations now for a late week cold snap that arrives Thursday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Meals On Wheels Needs Our Help This Holiday Season

Meals on Wheels Plus (MOW Plus) is an awesome program right here in Abilene that feeds those that can't feed themselves. Primarily, I'm talking about grandma, grandpa, and those that are shut-ins and are not able to care for themselves like they used to. In 1975 Abilene's Meals on Wheels program has been feeding thousands Stop dictating, and mostly with help from volunteers.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited

I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy