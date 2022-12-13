Read full article on original website
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
Commercial fire in Abilene causes an estimated $40,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — A fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to a commercial place of assembly early Sunday morning, according to the Abilene Fire Department. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FD crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue. The first crew...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 19th
We have one nice day to prepare for much colder weather that will be headed to the Big Country for later this week. Make your preparations now for a late week cold snap that arrives Thursday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens. APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford […]
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
15 Interesting Things I Bet You Didn’t Know About Christmas
As I was out and about over the weekend, Abilene certainly had a hustle and bustle to it. Everyone is making last-minute preparations for Christmas. The meals and activities are being planned, and it's shaping up to be a great time. But, how much about the holiday do you really know?
Noticing more trash in Abilene? Abilene’s Solid Waste Services explains why
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Abilenians have noticed a lot of trash throughout the Key City, and reached out to KTAB/KRBC or post about this topic on their social media. One Facebook post about it gained a lot of attention, with many people agreeing that the trash problem has gotten out of hand. KTAB/KRBC reached out […]
This Christmas Give the Gift of Meats From Right Here In Abilene
Have you decided what you're doing for Christmas dinner this year? Well, If you're like me I'm already trying to pick what I'll be serving (mainly the meats) to my family and our guests that come to the little church on the hill where I'll be serving Christmas dinner. I...
New development at the Abilene Regional Airport: Three projects in the works
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Regional Airport has opened a door to new development and expect to present an agreement to city council for a new business on airport property. Don Green, Director of Transportation, told the Abilene Metropolitan Policy board the three ways of development the airport has chosen. Most likely to develop […]
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
Vehicle hits pedestrian, plows through home in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that plowed through a home in south Abilene Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Willis Street and College Street around 1:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the pedestrian was crossing over College Street when a car that […]
10 Awesome Gift Ideas that Scream Abilene and Support Area Businesses
Since the beginning of the pandemic adding to the recession and inflation going on, I thought, that this holiday season I would make it a point to shop at local Abilene stores first. When it comes to finding out great ideas of where to go I checked with my wife and daughters, and boy did they give me some great leads.
Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
Protect Your Pet This Year With These 8 Cold Weather Tips
Abilene is not known for its massive snowfall amounts but I do know this: it gets cold. And when it's cold for me, I know it's cold for my pets too. Temperatures may be on the mild side now but winter months are coming, so it's best to be prepared in protecting your pets from the cold.
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
Meals On Wheels Needs Our Help This Holiday Season
Meals on Wheels Plus (MOW Plus) is an awesome program right here in Abilene that feeds those that can't feed themselves. Primarily, I'm talking about grandma, grandpa, and those that are shut-ins and are not able to care for themselves like they used to. In 1975 Abilene's Meals on Wheels program has been feeding thousands Stop dictating, and mostly with help from volunteers.
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
Get in the Christmas Spirit at the Abilene Community Band’s Christmas Concert
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since then. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 6th-grade band director at what used to be called Lee Elementary School. Mr....
It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited
I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
These Abilene Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Ah, yes, Christmas. That other time of the year when we break out the turkey, ham, stuffing, and all the fixings. Why does it seem that we only have these types of dinners twice a year? It's probably because it's such a hassle to do the shopping, then the cooking, and then clean up all that mess.
