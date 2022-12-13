Read full article on original website
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
lansingcitypulse.com
Santa tells City Pulse Lansing has been 'mostly nice'
FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Santa Claus told City Pulse in an exclusive interview this evening that Lansing has made the nice list this year. "Lansing has been pretty good," the Jolly Old Elf said. "Comparing to a lot of communities, Lansing has done pretty good." Santa was participating in...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
wkar.org
Lansing approves plan to fund MLK Blvd corridor development
The City of Lansing is moving forward with plans to fund development projects along South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Lansing City Council approved a proposal at a meeting this week that establishes multiple goals to reinvest in the region. The South MLK Jr. Blvd Corridor Improvement Authority, created by Mayor Andy Schor in 2019, hopes to create a positive environment for businesses and improve the region’s aesthetic design and accessibility.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse to see closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to visit the Jackson County Courthouse soon, you should be prepared for some closures. The 12th District Court is closing Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training, Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays, and Dec. 27-29 for case inventory.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historical Society leader wins Ingham County Heritage Award
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14 — Bill Castanier, president of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing, was unanimously selected by the Ingham County Historical Commission as this year’s recipient of the Ingham County Heritage Award. The award is given annually to Ingham County residents “for lifetime achievement in local history,...
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Draft panhandling, sitting ordinances would criminalize homelessness, residents tell city leaders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – More than a dozen people Tuesday evening took aim at a pair of ordinances proposed by the Grand Rapids Chamber, saying the draft rules would effectively criminalize homelessness. “While these ordinances claim to not criminalize homelessness or panhandling, there’s virtually no way to enforce such...
lansingcitypulse.com
Events & Happenings in Lansing This Week
Events must be entered through the calendar at lansingcitypulse.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for the upcoming Wednesday edition. Charges may apply for paid events to appear in print. If you need assistance, please call Nicole at (517) 999-5066. Thursday, Dec. 15. “A Course in Miracles,” a Group Discussion on...
$38M apartments coming to Lansing's Stadium District in 2024
Lansing's Stadium District is getting more affordable housing! On about 3.5 acres between Cedar and Larch streets in Lansing will soon be 132 new apartments.
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits
TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
14850.com
Lansing Market’s final day is Friday, December 16th
The Lansing Market, an independent grocery store that opened 11 years ago at the intersection of North Triphammer and Peruville Roads, has its final day today, the owners announced late Thursday night. The store will be open 10am-2pm, with a 50% discount on remaining merchandise. Majority owner Andy Sciarabba said...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WLNS
Will Lansing see a white Christmas this year?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right about now is when the 6 News weather team starts getting questions about whether we will see a white Christmas this year. Now, in order to have a white Christmas, there must be one inch of snow on the ground by 7:00 a.m. December 25th.In the past, the city of Lansing has a pretty good record of seeing these conditions on Christmas.
