Lansing, MI

The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address. Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle. “I’ve been living in my car...
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Santa tells City Pulse Lansing has been 'mostly nice'

FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Santa Claus told City Pulse in an exclusive interview this evening that Lansing has made the nice list this year. "Lansing has been pretty good," the Jolly Old Elf said. "Comparing to a lot of communities, Lansing has done pretty good." Santa was participating in...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Lansing approves plan to fund MLK Blvd corridor development

The City of Lansing is moving forward with plans to fund development projects along South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Lansing City Council approved a proposal at a meeting this week that establishes multiple goals to reinvest in the region. The South MLK Jr. Blvd Corridor Improvement Authority, created by Mayor Andy Schor in 2019, hopes to create a positive environment for businesses and improve the region’s aesthetic design and accessibility.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Courthouse to see closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you need to visit the Jackson County Courthouse soon, you should be prepared for some closures. The 12th District Court is closing Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training, Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2 for the holidays, and Dec. 27-29 for case inventory.
lansingcitypulse.com

Historical Society leader wins Ingham County Heritage Award

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14 — Bill Castanier, president of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing, was unanimously selected by the Ingham County Historical Commission as this year’s recipient of the Ingham County Heritage Award. The award is given annually to Ingham County residents “for lifetime achievement in local history,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Events & Happenings in Lansing This Week

Events must be entered through the calendar at lansingcitypulse.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday for the upcoming Wednesday edition. Charges may apply for paid events to appear in print. If you need assistance, please call Nicole at (517) 999-5066. Thursday, Dec. 15. “A Course in Miracles,” a Group Discussion on...
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
LESLIE, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits

TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
EAST LANSING, MI
14850.com

Lansing Market’s final day is Friday, December 16th

The Lansing Market, an independent grocery store that opened 11 years ago at the intersection of North Triphammer and Peruville Roads, has its final day today, the owners announced late Thursday night. The store will be open 10am-2pm, with a 50% discount on remaining merchandise. Majority owner Andy Sciarabba said...
LANSING, NY
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Will Lansing see a white Christmas this year?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right about now is when the 6 News weather team starts getting questions about whether we will see a white Christmas this year. Now, in order to have a white Christmas, there must be one inch of snow on the ground by 7:00 a.m. December 25th.In the past, the city of Lansing has a pretty good record of seeing these conditions on Christmas.
LANSING, MI

