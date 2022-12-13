Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Woman Charged With Attempting To Escape Jail In Catawba County
27-year old Ashley Suanne Lockard was arrested by Conover Police on Thursday, December 15th for felony possession of a stolen motor vehcile. She was also charged with attempting to escape jail. She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $8,750.
qcnews.com
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
Parents, relative arrested in 4-year-old's shooting death
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police received a call at 4:22 p.m Tuesday about a shooting. They arrived to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died.
YAHOO!
Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C
More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a person has been arrested for murder after a person was killed in a stabbing Sunday night in northeast Charlotte. Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon...
2 arrested after girl dies from fentanyl overdose near Bessemer City
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested and charged with felonies after a girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in September near Bessemer City, police said Tuesday. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers found the girl on Sept. 26 near Kiser Road. The girl’s...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman
Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond
Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men Charged With Death By Distribution In Connection To Girl’s Overdose In Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a girl who overdosed on Fentanyl pills. The girl died September 26th. Officers found her unresponsive in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City. Gaston County Police have arrested Nicholas Ivey, 19,...
Man accused of killing mother of 5 in Lancaster County
KERSHAW, S.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a woman who was the mother of his children. Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 227 West 3rd Street in Kershaw S.C. for a report of a shooting around noon on Sunday.
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy accused of killing Rock Hill cop gets $250K bond
Emotions in the courtroom were high on Tuesday when a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer was issued bond.
qcnews.com
Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond
Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people who robbed west Charlotte Family Dollar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte. The incident just happened last week, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Cantwell Street, right near Freedom Drive. Detective...
1 hurt in serious crash in Uptown Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a serious crash that shut down an Uptown Charlotte street Wednesday afternoon, MEDIC said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead Graham Street around 2:30 p.m., which had been blocked with police tape between 10th Street and Seventh Street. One person was seriously hurt...
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Charged With Break-In At Alexander Central High School
A Morganton man has been charged following a break-in at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. Sunday, around 7pm, two subjects were clearly shown on video inside the school. Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman say the pair were able to get away with some cash from teacher’s desks and some other items.
Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
Comments / 0