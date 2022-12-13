ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

860wacb.com

Woman Charged With Attempting To Escape Jail In Catawba County

27-year old Ashley Suanne Lockard was arrested by Conover Police on Thursday, December 15th for felony possession of a stolen motor vehcile. She was also charged with attempting to escape jail. She is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond of $8,750.
WFAE

Parents, relative arrested in 4-year-old's shooting death

A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot at a home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police received a call at 4:22 p.m Tuesday about a shooting. They arrived to find a child suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the boy died.
GASTONIA, NC
YAHOO!

Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C

More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a person has been arrested for murder after a person was killed in a stabbing Sunday night in northeast Charlotte. Officers said they located a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries after responding to an assault with deadly weapon call on North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman

Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man In Jail Without Bond

Jason Ray Williams, age 45 of Hiddenite, is being held without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. He was arrested Thursday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by stalking and assault-communicating threats.
HIDDENITE, NC
qcnews.com

Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond

Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

