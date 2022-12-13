Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Providence police help 20 families provide gifts for their families through Christmas initiative
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department held its “Miracle on Washington Street” Christmas initiative Saturday. Twenty families were selected through the initiative to provide parents in need with Christmas presents for their children. After checking in, parents were given tickets to be used as currency...
ABC6.com
Charlestown man charged with stealing EMS vehicle, leaving it on side of 95 north
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A Charlestown man has been charged after stealing an EMS vehicle on Sunday. Officials say at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a South Kingstown EMS vehicle was stolen from a parking lot and was later recovered in the breakdown lane of Route 95 North in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Serious crashes in Providence and Cranston, both allegedly caused by impaired drivers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said two accidents were caused by impaired drivers over the weekend, resulting in a head-on collision, hospitalizations, and a damaged police cruiser. State police said that just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 2017 Kia Optima drove onto Route 37 west traveling the wrong...
ABC6.com
Providence City Council approves 30-year tax exemption agreement for ProvPort
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Providence’s City Council approved a 30-year tax exemption agreement and a lease extension and bond for ProvPort in the final meeting of their term Thursday. ProvPort is the nonprofit organization controlling the Port of Providence located in the city’s south side. In the...
ABC6.com
Man arrested in New York City in connection to Stoughton murder
STOUGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from was arrested Saturday in New York City in connection with the murder of a Stoughton woman. Victor Carter, a 39-year-old with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City for the recent murder of Amber Buckner.
ABC6.com
After deadly I-95 tractor-trailer crash in Providence, 2 lanes will stay closed for bridge inspection
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After a deadly tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 crash in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said two lanes will stay closed for bridge inspection. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
ABC6.com
Fire department SUV struck by car that hopped median of Route 18
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford Fire Department SUV was struck by a car that hopped over the median of the highway, according to police. Just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an accident on Route 18 south at Division Street. Lt. Scott Carola told...
ABC6.com
Warwick police look for 2 people accused of stealing a wallet
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet earlier this month. On Dec. 1, police said a wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from a shopping cart inside the Walmart on Post Road.
ABC6.com
Man in custody after damaging Cohasset Police Station with chain saw, barricading himself in home
COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Cohasset police say a man accused of barricading himself inside a home Sunday after attempting to cut through the town’s police station door with a chain saw is now in custody. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said at about 2:30 p.m., the suspect went...
ABC6.com
Former New Bedford man convicted in 2018 Dartmouth murder
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that a former New Bedford man was convicted in a 2018 murder in Dartmouth. A jury found Robert Rose, 52, guilty of killing Joseph Tavares outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road. District Attorney Thomas...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing 77-year-old woman
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said Saturday they are searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. Police said Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information about Cortes’ whereabouts should to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-726-3911.
ABC6.com
Impaired driver goes wrong way causing head-on crash, another strikes police cruiser
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two accidents were caused by impaired drivers over the weekend, resulting in a head-on collision, hospitalizations, and a damaged police cruiser. State police said that just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 2017 Kia Optima drove onto Route 37 west traveling the wrong way from Natick Avenue in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Georgia State Pushes Past URI Sunday In Atlanta
A spate of second-half turnovers during a key stretch combined with hot shooting from the perimeter by Georgia State hurt Rhode Island in a 75-66 loss Sunday afternoon. After the Rams (4-8) never trailed in the first half, Georgia State (6-5) used an early second-half run to take its first lead of the day. URI’s Jalen Carey hit a jumper to give his team a 42-38 lead, but the host the Panters went on an 8-0 run. Jamaine Mann’s 3-pointer at 16:07 put Georgia State up 44-42, and Edward Nnamoko got a second-chance basket to push the lead to four points.
ABC6.com
Hopkins, Croswell Lead PC Friars Past Seton Hall In BIG EAST Opener
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 victory against Seton Hall on Saturday. Ed Croswell’s dunk with 2:55 remaining was the last field goal for Providence, giving the Friars a 65-58 lead. They closed out the game by making 6 free throws in 6 attempts.
ABC6.com
Bryant’s Kvonn Cramer Expected Back On Campus After Christmas
The Bryant University men’s basketball team heads to the birthplace of basketball on Saturday, December 17, to face Liberty in the Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Tip is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. For more information on...
ABC6.com
Rain ending as rain and snow showers Saturday morning
Light rain will be tapering off during early this morning as low pressure moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. However, portions of northern and western RI will likely see the rain showers change to some wet snow showers, but don’t worry nothing will accumulate as temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It also won’t last more than about 2-3 hours and will be done between 6-8am everywhere. As the storm heads toward the Gulf of Maine through rest of the morning hours winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!
ABC6.com
Liberty Pulls Away From Bryant In Second Half To Down Bulldogs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Bryant University men’s basketball team held a 33-32 halftime lead but Liberty outscored the Bulldogs 50-29 in the second half to earn an 82-62 victory in the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Bryant falls to 8-4 with the...
