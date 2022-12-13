ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Man arrested in New York City in connection to Stoughton murder

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from was arrested Saturday in New York City in connection with the murder of a Stoughton woman. Victor Carter, a 39-year-old with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was arrested at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City for the recent murder of Amber Buckner.
STOUGHTON, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police look for 2 people accused of stealing a wallet

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet earlier this month. On Dec. 1, police said a wallet containing a large amount of money was stolen from a shopping cart inside the Walmart on Post Road.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Former New Bedford man convicted in 2018 Dartmouth murder

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that a former New Bedford man was convicted in a 2018 murder in Dartmouth. A jury found Robert Rose, 52, guilty of killing Joseph Tavares outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road. District Attorney Thomas...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for missing 77-year-old woman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said Saturday they are searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. Police said Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information about Cortes’ whereabouts should to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at 401-726-3911.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Georgia State Pushes Past URI Sunday In Atlanta

A spate of second-half turnovers during a key stretch combined with hot shooting from the perimeter by Georgia State hurt Rhode Island in a 75-66 loss Sunday afternoon. After the Rams (4-8) never trailed in the first half, Georgia State (6-5) used an early second-half run to take its first lead of the day. URI’s Jalen Carey hit a jumper to give his team a 42-38 lead, but the host the Panters went on an 8-0 run. Jamaine Mann’s 3-pointer at 16:07 put Georgia State up 44-42, and Edward Nnamoko got a second-chance basket to push the lead to four points.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC6.com

Bryant’s Kvonn Cramer Expected Back On Campus After Christmas

The Bryant University men’s basketball team heads to the birthplace of basketball on Saturday, December 17, to face Liberty in the Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. Tip is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. For more information on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Rain ending as rain and snow showers Saturday morning

Light rain will be tapering off during early this morning as low pressure moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. However, portions of northern and western RI will likely see the rain showers change to some wet snow showers, but don’t worry nothing will accumulate as temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It also won’t last more than about 2-3 hours and will be done between 6-8am everywhere. As the storm heads toward the Gulf of Maine through rest of the morning hours winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Liberty Pulls Away From Bryant In Second Half To Down Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Bryant University men’s basketball team held a 33-32 halftime lead but Liberty outscored the Bulldogs 50-29 in the second half to earn an 82-62 victory in the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Bryant falls to 8-4 with the...
SMITHFIELD, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy