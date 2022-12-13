Light rain will be tapering off during early this morning as low pressure moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. However, portions of northern and western RI will likely see the rain showers change to some wet snow showers, but don’t worry nothing will accumulate as temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It also won’t last more than about 2-3 hours and will be done between 6-8am everywhere. As the storm heads toward the Gulf of Maine through rest of the morning hours winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO