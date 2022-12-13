Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week
Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
KELOLAND TV
Saying thank you to plow drivers working around the clock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a long storm for plow drivers all over KELOLAND. They have worked a lot of hours to keep our roads and highways open and safe to drive on. 24 hours a day for more than a week. City workers are pulled...
KELOLAND TV
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
KELOLAND TV
Wind, drifts combine to close Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As winds in Sioux Falls continue to blow, schools in the district were closed Friday. Driving out to the west side of Sioux Falls, where George McGovern Middle School and Jefferson High are located, an increase in wind compared to areas further within the city was clear.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous cold; Phone scam; Holiday events in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Aberdeen Police are warning residents of scam calls being made in the department’s name. Police say the victim was...
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
Christmas lights for a cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — From homes to downtowns, KELOLAND is aglow with holiday spirit. Cruise through a neighborhood in southern Sioux Falls and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Christmas. Ryan Borns and his husband Scott Ihnen are the creators of Lights on Lotta. “It just started as...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal vehicle vs. snowmobile crash; SDSU advances; Frigid temps to start the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both interstates in...
KELOLAND TV
Public Menorah lighting held in Sioux Falls Sunday to kick off Chanukah
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Christmas is just under a week away, Chanukah began Sunday night at sundown. To kick off the holiday’s eight days, the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota hosted the seventh annual public Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. They...
KELOLAND TV
The Grinch helps spread holiday cheer in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season. The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in vehicle vs. snowmobile crash
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the area of SD Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and a snowmobile. Officials say life saving measures...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls apartment stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
KELOLAND TV
Living nativity scene held in Shenanigans’ parking lot Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of The Table Ministry Church in Sioux Falls got into the holiday spirit Sunday by braving the cold for a living nativity scene — but it was in a place you might not expect. Single-digit temperatures did not stop people from gathering...
KELOLAND TV
‘Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive’ hosted at Scheels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is getting into the holiday spirit by collecting toys for a local nonprofit. Scheels is hosting its “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive” to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire. They’re accepting everything from...
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Search party recovers missing woman
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) – According to the Flandreau Police Department, a search party for 55-year-old Shwene Rislove was organized, and a recovery was made early Sunday morning. Officials say the family has been notified. Rislov was last seen on camera Friday morning in Flandreau at around 8:45. She was...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 18th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Join the Sioux Falls Jewish community in celebrating Chanukah with a Menorah Lighting ceremony at The Empire Mall. It’s taking place at 4:30 p.m. near the Children’s Play Area. The ceremony will feature a menorah made entirely out of donated food cans for Feeding South Dakota. The free event also includes treats and crafts.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
Comments / 0