Sioux Falls, SD

Dangerous Cold; Ground Blizzard Later This Week

Another major winter system in headed for the plains this week. We expect a number of headlines with this storm as listed below. First, a small system is moving through Kansas and Iowa today. Be alert to some slick travel to our south. This system will be a clipper that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
What are snow rollers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Wind, drifts combine to close Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As winds in Sioux Falls continue to blow, schools in the district were closed Friday. Driving out to the west side of Sioux Falls, where George McGovern Middle School and Jefferson High are located, an increase in wind compared to areas further within the city was clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Dangerous cold; Phone scam; Holiday events in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Aberdeen Police are warning residents of scam calls being made in the department’s name. Police say the victim was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Christmas lights for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEO) — From homes to downtowns, KELOLAND is aglow with holiday spirit. Cruise through a neighborhood in southern Sioux Falls and you’ll find yourself surrounded by Christmas. Ryan Borns and his husband Scott Ihnen are the creators of Lights on Lotta. “It just started as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Grinch helps spread holiday cheer in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season. The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Sioux Falls, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
1 person killed in vehicle vs. snowmobile crash

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the area of SD Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and a snowmobile. Officials say life saving measures...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Sioux Falls apartment stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing at a Sioux Falls apartment. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 600 block of North Elmwood Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Living nativity scene held in Shenanigans’ parking lot Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of The Table Ministry Church in Sioux Falls got into the holiday spirit Sunday by braving the cold for a living nativity scene — but it was in a place you might not expect. Single-digit temperatures did not stop people from gathering...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
‘Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive’ hosted at Scheels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is getting into the holiday spirit by collecting toys for a local nonprofit. Scheels is hosting its “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive” to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire. They’re accepting everything from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
Police: Search party recovers missing woman

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) – According to the Flandreau Police Department, a search party for 55-year-old Shwene Rislove was organized, and a recovery was made early Sunday morning. Officials say the family has been notified. Rislov was last seen on camera Friday morning in Flandreau at around 8:45. She was...
FLANDREAU, SD
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Join the Sioux Falls Jewish community in celebrating Chanukah with a Menorah Lighting ceremony at The Empire Mall. It’s taking place at 4:30 p.m. near the Children’s Play Area. The ceremony will feature a menorah made entirely out of donated food cans for Feeding South Dakota. The free event also includes treats and crafts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

