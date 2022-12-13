ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc12.com

12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws

Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade

A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Schuette Takes Oath of Office

Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
MIDLAND, MI
michiganradio.org

AG Nessel eyes guns in the capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing

Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
MICHIGAN STATE

