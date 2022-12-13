Read full article on original website
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
Accuracy affirmed or errors exposed? Inside Michigan’s proposal recount
ST. JOHNS, MI – The rustling of paper overtakes a city hall meeting room as election workers recount thousands of ballots by hand from four central Michigan counties. Votes examined here are among hundreds of thousands from 43 counties recounted since last Wednesday. So far, results have changed very, very little.
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates.
Michigan taxpayers footing $57M in private business subsidies
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will spend at least $57 million to retain or create jobs via Michigan Economic Development Corp. subsidies and local grants that they say will create or retain 1,846 jobs. The subsidies include $29.4 million for a paper mill expansion, $13.2 million for a Monroe brownfield site redevelopment, $6.9 million for an electric vehicle supplier, $1.5 million for an Underwriter's Laboratory, $3 million for Hoponassu OZ LLC, and $1.5 million to redevelop a property in Detroit. ...
traverseticker.com
Whitmer Signs Housing Bills Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of four bills into law this week that leaders say could provide a major boost to communities trying to build more workforce and attainable housing. Senate Bills 362, 364, 422, and 432 were “crafted to address various obstacles to workforce and attainable housing development...
Whitmer directs Michigan departments, agencies to comply with Proposal 3
State departments and agencies will need to begin reviewing aspects of reproductive rights which fall under their jurisdiction after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on an executive directive Wednesday. The move would keep entities in line with Michigan law following the passage of Proposal 3 in November. That proposal, which...
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Commercial fishing in the Great Lakes could see some changes. Not everyone’s on board.
For the past 37 years, an agreement between the State of Michigan, the federal government, and five sovereign tribal nations has guided commercial fishing regulations in parts of the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes Consent Decree applies to waters ceded by tribal nations in 1836. It’s meant to prevent overharvesting...
These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws
Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Michigan’s pension tax repeal would mean for seniors
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for when the Democratic Party takes control of the Michigan Legislature. Several items are on the to-do list, such as changing the right-to-work law and eliminating the state’s pension tax. It all falls under the category of “every little bit helps.”. Former...
kisswtlz.com
Schuette Takes Oath of Office
Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
michiganradio.org
AG Nessel eyes guns in the capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
Gov. Whitmer directs state to take action after passage of Prop 3
Governor Whitmer signed her name to an executive directive on Wednesday, taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.
Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment
The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge. Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
EITC boost, retirement tax repeal: Whitmer eyes priorities for first few months of 2023
LANSING, MI — Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing taxes on retirees’ pensions might end up being two of the first things tackled in the first six months of 2023, if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has anything to say about it. Democrats will lead both the Michigan...
Child marriage is still legal in Michigan as fight continues to change the law
The age minimum for getting married in Michigan may shock you. Technically it is age zero. There is no minimum under the law.
